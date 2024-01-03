Funds and trusts yielding more than cash that the pros are backing

Achieving a high and rising income on a portfolio has become a whole lot easier due to rising interest rates. It has also become more important. With the level of interest paid on top savings accounts now reaching 5%, there is greater competition for investors’ capital.

After a decade of scarcity, income is abundant. Higher interest rates have lifted bond yields, while dividends have also been resilient, leaving many equity income funds paying chunky yields. At the same time, a tough period for the investment trust sector, and specialist property and infrastructure funds in particular, has left yields at decade-high levels.

In early December, there were 198 open-ended funds and 166 investment trusts paying more than 5% income, according to Trustnet. There are areas where this may indicate distress, such as some of the specialist finance trusts, but for the most part, these high-yielding investments are conventional corporate bond or equity income funds. The “reach for yield”, where investors had to take more and more risk to achieve dwindling levels of income, appears to be firmly at an end.

Headwinds for both equities and bonds

There are risks for both equities and bonds in the year ahead. Bonds remain vulnerable to any rise in inflation. Some rise in corporate distress appears inevitable as the economic environment weakens and companies have to roll-over their debt. Credit spreads – the level of income paid by a company over the prevailing government bond yield – are at their lowest level in 18 months and may not reflect any imminent economic weakness.

Eduardo Sanchez, research analyst at Square Mile, says: “While some strategies are yielding 8%-9%, the concern is that if we go into a recessionary environment, default rates will rise and credit spreads will have to widen. The managers we talk to are reducing their exposure to lower-rated companies to avoid the more dangerous options. When these companies have to refinance at higher rates, it could be a problem.”

This argues for ensuring that any corporate bond exposure is skilfully managed. Sanchez likes the Schroders Strategic Credit fund run by Peter Harvey, which has a high yield, but focuses on short-dated BB-rated credit. “It has given very stable returns,” Eduardo adds. He also likes the Vontobel TwentyFour Strategic Income fund, which combines government bonds and investment grade rated bonds, which are relatively low risk.

Gavin Haynes, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, picks the Rathbone Ethical Bond fund, saying a peak in rates could be the catalyst for a bounce-back in bonds. He says: “I like this fund for core exposure to corporate bonds. It is primarily investment grade sterling bonds and its fund manager Bryn Jones follows a thematic process after which the team carry out credit analysis to find the assets that work best within the thematic framework. It aims to provide an attractive level of income (with a current yield of 5.1%) and has a well-diversified portfolio of over 200 positions.” The fund is a member of interactive investor’s Super 60 list.

He also suggests VT RM Alternative Income, a portfolio of specialist high-yielding investment companies focused on three key themes, infrastructure, real estate and specialist credit. He adds: “There are some really interesting opportunities in this space with many investment trusts trading on large discounts, but you need specialist knowledge, which fund manager Pietro Nicholls certainly has, and it feels a better option to invest in a fund with an actively managed diversified portfolio as opposed to picking a couple of trusts yourself.”

Property: treading carefully

Property used to be a stalwart of many income portfolios, seen as a reliable option for inflation-adjusted income and steady capital growth. However, it has been a troublesome sector more recently. It has had structural problems; there has been a move away from bricks and mortar retail, while the work-from-home phenomenon has put pressure on the office market. It has also suffered outflows as investors have returned to fixed-income assets. This is particularly true for infrastructure investments, which had been a source of high income at a time when there were few other options.

It is perhaps too soon to say that all these problems have been resolved, but with interest rates stable, and many property trusts on significant discounts, there are selective opportunities emerging within the sector. Adam Horsley, private client investment director at Tyndall Investment Management, suggests the Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LSE:SERE): “It trades at a deep discount of 37% to its net asset value. It is yielding 8.4%. The trust has a diversified portfolio of European commercial real estate in primary cities in France, Germany and the Netherlands, which offer better growth potential due to their GDP, population, employment, transport and storage facilities.”

The managers are also taking the impact of climate change seriously, commissioning sustainability audits across the portfolio. Horsley adds: “We believe that investments with green certification will outperform over time and that poorer-quality assets will become increasingly obsolete and illiquid.” He also points out that all the trust’s leases are subject to indexation, which provides an inflationary hedge. He says: “As we move into 2024, a number of headwinds facing investment markets look to be easing, led largely by peaks in inflation and interest rates, which should benefit this trust.”

Louis Tambe, head of the managed portfolio service for City Asset Management, believes the worst may be over for infrastructure assets as well. He likes NPP, which invests in a wide range of infrastructure assets across the UK and globally: “Roughly one-quarter of the portfolio is invested in the cables which link offshore wind farms to the mainland grid in the UK, where the fund receives a secure income stream linked to inflation. In their last financial year, they transported enough renewable energy to power 2.7 million households in the UK. They are also building the new London Tideway project under the River Thames which, once operational, will reduce discharges in a single year by 37 million cubic metres.” At the current share price, the trust yields just over 6%.