How currency fluctuations affect your investments

It’s summer holiday season, so for those lucky enough to be heading off for hopefully sunnier climes, thoughts naturally turn to swapping pounds and pence for foreign currency.

While not always obvious, changing FX rates can have significant implications for investment performance. It might be the impact on company profits of doing business globally, or on dividends when converting dollar or euro-denominated payouts back to sterling.

The effect is best explained using this simple example:

In round numbers, sterling is currently at $1.28 against the US dollar, so £10,000 would buy $12,800 (10,000 x 1.28).

Imagine that in a year’s time the dollar has strengthened so that £1 only buys $1.10. In converting your dollars back into a weaker pound, your $12,800 is now worth approximately £11,640 (12,800 ÷ 1.10), a profit of £1,640.

So far, so simple.

Let’s say the $12,800 had been used to buy an American stock ABC Inc at $100 per share. After a year the share price has not moved, so the investor decides to sell the 128 shares. In converting back to sterling, the same profit of £1,640 is realised - because, as above, the dollar buys more pounds this time - even though the share price has been flat.

Indeed, if the price had moved up by 10% to $11, the investor would realise 128 x $11 ($14,080), a sterling equivalent of £12,800 representing a profit of £2,800 on the original £10,000 investment, made up of both the share price appreciation and the favourable move between the pound and the dollar.

Welcome to the world of currency risk and your investments.

Currency and company shares

The effect of currency is most apparent when buying individual overseas stocks yourself. It can be negative as well as positive, certainly if sterling had strengthened against the dollar in the period used in the example above.

However, even if your portfolio only consists of UK shares purchased in sterling, there is also the possibility of indirect exposure to currency risk.