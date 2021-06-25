How to invest through an LGBT+ lens

Many companies have used Pride month as an opportunity to publicise their support for the LGBT+ community, adding rainbows to their corporate logos, branding and apps. While these initiatives are likely to have kept marketing teams busy, investors must consider whether a company’s actions and policies tally with these public displays.

“It bothers me when I see rainbows appearing on certain company logos. For some, you look at them and think – really? And you do have to question it,” says Julia Dreblow, founder of SRI Services, a sustainable and responsible investment consultancy that helps interactive investor to compile its ethical investments long list and ACE 40 rated ethical investments list.

“If it is a statement of intent and the companies want to do the right thing, then that is a good thing. But if it is to greenwash, to deliberately and intentionally mislead people, then that could be hugely damaging, and they should be rightly found out and punished for it by their investors and the stock market,” she adds.

Asset management companies have also put marketing spend behind Pride campaigns, which brings another question to the fore: are their fund managers doing enough within their portfolios to encourage positive change for the LGBT+ community?

Breaking down barriers

Whether you are investing in funds, investment trusts or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), there are a number of LGBT+ issues to bear in mind. First, and perhaps most importantly, how do the companies held in the portfolio treat their LGBT+ employees? Discrimination remains a real problem, with 35% of workers from this community admitting to hiding their sexuality at work for fear of discrimination in the UK, according to research produced by consultancy Equality Group. YouGov has also identified a pay gap for the LGBT+ community of £6,700 per year, almost double the gap between the binary genders.

If you want to get a better idea of the companies that are working hard to achieve acceptance for LGBT+ people in the UK, equality charity Stonewall highlights its top 100 employers each year. In 2020, the list included the likes of Vodafone (LSE:VOD), Sky, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Aviva (LSE:AV.) and even the Financial Conduct Authority, the regulator.

Beyond how staff are treated, there’s also a risk that companies ignore or even alienate the LGBT+ consumer.

“Taking an SRI or ethical approach to LGBT+ is about aligning a person’s investments with their own personal values,’ explains John Ditchfield, founder of Impact Lens, which provides research on ethical and sustainable funds.

He adds: “This could include screening out firms or countries which have a poor track record on LGBT rights or investing in businesses whose main activities tackle LGBT issues.”

Research has found time and time again that companies with more diverse and inclusive teams are more innovative and agile than their peers, resulting in better business outcomes – a view that is shared by Harriet Parker, who forms part of Liontrust’s sustainable investment team.

“We believe companies that are more diverse are better able to prosper over the long term, so we are engaging to encourage greater diversity,” she says. “We see LGBTQ+ inclusion as being most relevant within our investment process to how companies manage and engage with their staff, in particular culture and the ability to attract a diverse workforce to better reflect their customers.”

With this in mind, she highlights online payments specialist PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a company that is leading the way. “PayPal demonstrates best practice in inclusivity, with a very diverse workforce, no gender pay gap, and it is active in celebrating LGBTQ+, as well as educating staff and communities.”