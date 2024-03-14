How to manage the Bank of Mum and Dad

Caring for ageing parents can take many forms, but one strand could well be financial, and you might find yourself taking the reins at the Bank of Mum and Dad one day.

As a child-free adult with only a prima-donna mutt to care for, I’m more at liberty to play a role in my parents’ later-life care compared with my brother, who is now a father, and has responsibilities – and Hey Duggee tunes – coming out of his ears. So, what can people like us do to prepare for the opportunity of helping parents should they need it? And what happens if you inherit the Bank of Mum and Dad one day?

Here are some areas to think about, and suggested groundwork to lay.

It’s good to talk

If you’re lucky enough to have a good relationship with your parents, you’ll likely be able to discuss money matters in a frank way, and they’ll feel comfortable being transparent about their finances. For the purposes of this article, I’m going to assume that’s the case.

As your parents age, starting a dialogue sooner rather than later can help you build up knowledge of their financial lives, so you can understand where you might be able to help in the future, and what steps you might need to take to do that.

Talking early might also prompt discussions about inheritance tax (IHT). If it’s likely to be relevant for your family, together you could mull options for mitigating the impact of Britain’s “most-hated tax”.

IHT planning isn’t something you can do in haste. For example, one of our recent articles focused on how people can pass on wealth by making regular gifts out of excess income. Gifting money in this way often takes place over several years to ensure beneficiaries avoid incurring a tax bill.

Power to the people

One thing I would urge everyone to discuss with their parents is lasting power of attorney (LPA). This legal document allows someone, while they have mental capacity, to appoint one or more adults to help them make decisions, or to make decisions on their behalf.

There are two types of LPA: health and welfare, and property and financial affairs. It’s possible to have one type, or both. Having LPA over your parents’ financial affairs could, for example, mean you go on to manage their bank accounts, pay bills, and sell their home.

LPA could be highly valuable if a parent goes on to develop a condition such as dementia. You can also start making decisions while your parent has mental capacity if they grant permission, or if the LPA says that you can.

Setting up an LPA can cost up to £82 per LPA, although some people might be exempt or eligible for a discount. The LPA process is different if you live in Scotland or Northern Ireland, so visit www.gov.uk for further details.

Take stock

One parent may have always taken responsibility for the couple’s investments, private pensions, and household bills.

So, if one of your parents has always been the “money manager”, it makes sense for you to talk to both to compile - and keep updated - a list of assets and where their income is derived from. Such an inventory, which must be stored securely, could make it less stressful if you end up taking charge at the Bank of Mum and Dad one day.

You could ask where any investments, such as self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs) and individual savings accounts (ISAs) are held, plus details of any life cover, for example. Do your parents hold Premium Bonds? Do they have pre-paid funeral plans? Do they have any loans or debts? These are just a few suggestions for things to cover. The discussion might take the form of an “ongoing conversation”, rather than a single session where you pepper them with questions.

As they age, you or your parents might suggest automating the payment of bills, so there’s no risk of falling behind with payments. Digital statements work better than paper ones to prevent identity theft should such documents not be shredded. No one is immune to scams, and you should judge whether it’s worth raising the topic of password complexity and checking that the same one isn’t being used across the board.

Where there’s a will, there’s a much easier way

Dying without a will, or leaving one that’s out of date, can drive a wedge between relations, especially if someone’s circumstances are complicated and they have been married more than once and there are children from previous relationships.

If your parents die without a will – dying intestate – the law decides who gets what and assets must be shared out according to strict rules.

So, if your parents don’t have a will, urge them to invest in one as soon as they can. A simple will can cost as little as £60, rising to several hundred pounds, according to UK consumer champion Which?. For a more specialist will, the cost is likely to be between £500-£600.

While many people would turn to a solicitor to write a will, it is especially prudent if your family circumstances are complicated, as outlined above, your parents aren’t married or in a civil partnership, if they own property abroad, if they want to set up a trust, or if there is a family member with special needs who needs to be protected after they die.

If you’re an executor of a will, you’ll need to know where a copy of the will is kept.