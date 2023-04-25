How your portfolio will be impacted if higher interest rates endure

Is there further pain to come for bonds and growth-focused strategies, such as Scottish Mortgage, if interest rates stay higher for longer than expected?

Will interest rates stay higher for longer than expected? There is growing feeling among economists and asset managers that they just might.

It’s not simply that both the UK and the European Union are finding it tougher than expected to get on top of inflation – the picture in the US, although ostensibly better, is mixed too – but also that policymakers are wary of repeating the mistakes of the past.

Too early to say inflation battle has been won?

Central banks know they have too often declared victory prematurely in the battle against inflation, warned the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) recently. Prices in financial markets suggest the consensus among investors is that interest rates will stop rising this year and then fall sharply in 2024, the BIS said, but that may be unrealistic. “[Central banks have given] no indication that easing is on the horizon,” the BIS warned. “[This] cautious attitude is the right one.”

Sonal Desai, chief investment officer of asset manager Franklin Templeton Fixed Income, shares that view, particularly on the all-important question of the Federal Reserve’s likely moves on US interest rates. Financial markets aren’t even being rational, she points out.

“There is a striking dissonance in financial markets’ pricings,” Desai warns.

She adds: “The prediction of sharp Federal Reserve rate cuts would suggest a deep recession, perhaps precipitated by a credit crunch or a more extensive banking crisis. But risky assets have not sold off commensurately. Any widening in credit spreads has come almost entirely from moves in the underlying risk-free rates. That’s not at all consistent with an economic environment that would force the Federal Reserve into rate cuts.”

Such a view is not universal. For example, Joseph Quinlan, head of CIO market strategy at Merrill Lynch, argues that while uncertainties persist, the case for expecting an end to rate rises this year, followed by some loosening of monetary policy in 2024, is a reasonable one.

“With both inflation and final demand trending lower, the end of the tightening cycle is approaching,” he says. “We are at the beginning of the end.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also suggested recently that “increases in real interest rates are likely to be temporary”, albeit recognising that inflation must be dealt with.

Nonetheless, there is plenty of anxiety out there. Even more optimistic analysts such as Quinlan concede that “this path is hardly set in stone”. And others urge caution.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, warns: “Inflation is proving stickier than feared, with core inflation being particularly stubborn.”

Investors therefore need to be conscious of the implications for markets if higher interest rates do prove to be more enduring.

Bonds to naturally suffer from more rate rises

Indeed, in the bond market, which is particularly sensitive to interest rate moves and sentiment, the effects of uncertainty are already being felt. The Ice BofA Move index – an important gauge of bond market volatility – now stands at levels not seen since the global financial crisis.

The big picture is that when interest rates rise, so too do bond yields, since investors are not prepared to hold assets that don’t look competitive with cash deposits. That means bond prices fall – hence the remarkable sell-off in global bond markets over the past two years.

In practice, however, the effect is more nuanced. Some bonds are more sensitive than others to interest rate movements; long-duration assets – not due to be repaid until the long term – are affected more significantly, as are bonds issued by borrowers considered more risky.

In this context, a recent briefing by Tiffany Wilding and Andrew Balls, economists at Pimco, the world’s biggest bond fund manager, concluded: “We prefer higher-quality, more liquid investments and are avoiding lower-quality, more economically sensitive areas, such as lower-rated floating-rate corporate credit, that are most exposed to the effects of tighter monetary policy.”

In the real estate sector, meanwhile, higher interest rates also tend to act as a headwind because the increased cost of borrowing dampens demand. There’s the added complication right now of the fall-out from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank; that crisis is likely to make lenders more cautious about providing financing – it could even trigger tougher rules from regulators.

In the UK, the real estate market is already in the doldrums, points out Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS. “A more cautious approach from lenders is still likely to weigh on investment volumes,” he warns. “Activity continues to bump along the bottom.” Indeed, recent data from Savills show transactions running at £3 billion in the first two months of 2023 – around 50% of the average over the past decade.