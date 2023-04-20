Scottish Mortgage: should you hold, fold or be bold?
We are dedicating this week's episode to Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) – the popular FTSE 100-listed investment trust that has seen its performance come off the boil over the past 18 months or so. Kyle is joined by Sam Benstead to look at what’s been happening, including the evolution of the portfolio, your main concerns as investors and where Scottish Mortgage goes from here.
Both Kyle and Sam invest in Scottish Mortgage. Their opinions are for information only and not personal recommendations.
