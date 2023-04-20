Interactive Investor

Scottish Mortgage: should you hold, fold or be bold?

20th April 2023 09:01

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

We are dedicating this week's episode to Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) – the popular FTSE 100-listed investment trust that has seen its performance come off the boil over the past 18 months or so. Kyle is joined by Sam Benstead to look at what’s been happening, including the evolution of the portfolio, your main concerns as investors and where Scottish Mortgage goes from here.

Both Kyle and Sam invest in Scottish Mortgage. Their opinions are for information only and not personal recommendations.

Tell us your thoughts and join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: six share tips including a FTSE 100 stock to buy

about 15 hours ago

Where to invest in Q2 2023? Four experts have their say

about 17 hours ago

FTSE 100 stars HSBC, Aviva, BAE Systems and Unilever face the music

about 16 hours ago

Bond Watch: why interest rates could hit 5% in the UK

about 16 hours ago

Ian Cowie: short-term pain, but this long-term trend has legs

1 day ago

UK bank shares: what to expect from Q1 results 2023

1 day ago

10 cheap FTSE 350 shares with momentum

3 days ago

Delving into the dividend: nine income trusts delivering top total returns

3 days ago

National Insurance guide: make sure you qualify for the full state pension

3 days ago