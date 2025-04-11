ii ACE 40 performance review: Q1 2025

The relative strength of equities in Continental Europe and the UK versus the weakness seen in the US and Asia ex-China explains much of the relative performance of funds on the ACE 40 over Q1 2025.

EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable European Equity fund topped the outperformers’ list with a gain of 8.6%. The fund adopts a contrarian, value approach and focuses on stocks that are out of favour, are more cyclical by nature, or are undergoing what are deemed to be temporary difficulties. Positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) screening is also employed. The value bias was beneficial over the quarter, with the overweights to financials and communications services, and underweights to IT and consumer discretionary adding value. In addition, there was strong stock selection within financials.

The other European equity fund on the outperformers’ list is M&G European Sustain Paris Aligned, which posted a return of 2.67%. The underlying stock selection approach employed here has a focus on companies showing sustainable competitive advantages and this results in a growth bias, however, the concentrated portfolio can result in returns to stock selection can overcome style biases at times. Over the quarter, the fund’s positioning at the sector level provided a positive (underweight to IT and consumer discretionary and overweight industrials and communication services), while the growth-biased stock selection was a negative and resulted in the fund underperforming mainstream indices.

With a return of 3.75%, the Schroder Global Sustainable Value Equity also makes the top five outperformers’ list. The fund offers both sustainable characteristics and a clear value bias relative to mainstream benchmarks and this helped returns over the quarter. There is a focus on companies deemed to be industry leaders or best in class vs peers in terms of sustainability, while the underlying stock selection methodology follows the established team process that seeks to identify contrarian, recovery ideas with strong financials. The underweight to the US and overweights to Europe and the UK contributed to the outperformance seen versus mainstream benchmarks.

The remaining two funds with positive returns provide UK equity exposure. UBS ETF MSCI UK IMI SRI GBP A dis (LSE:UKSR)tracks the MSCI UK IMI Extended SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped Index and produced a return of 3.3%, while Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income returned 2.5%. Both funds were hampered by a lack of large-cap exposure resulting from their ESG criteria.

At the other end of the list, Polar Capital Smart Energy saw a negative return of just over 12.9%. This alternative energy fund is managed by Thiemo Lang who has more than two decades of relevant experience. The investment process focuses on bottom-up selection of quality-growth companies that trade at reasonable valuations and provide solutions that enable the decarbonisation and electrification of the global energy sector. High exposure to the technology sector is a notable feature of this fund and this was a significant negative over the quarter.

With the US market underperforming over the quarter, theBrown Advisory US Sustainable Growth appears on the underperformers’ list with a negative return of 12.7%. The managers of this fund incorporate sustainable investing traits into their long-term fundamental research process, which focuses on identifying sustainable business advantages. The resulting growth style bias was not beneficial over the quarter and contributed to the underperformance seen versus the mainstream S&P 500 index, with weak stock selection in the IT, healthcare and communication services sectors.

US equity weakness also impacted two other funds. The iShares MSCI USA SRI ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SUUS)posted a loss of 9.85%, slightly behind the mainstream S&P 500 index. This passive fund invests in a sub-set of equities within the MSCI USA Index that demonstrate higher ESG ratings than other sector peers, as well as excluding companies involved in controversial businesses such as weapons, thermal coal, tobacco and oil sands.

The high US exposure in the UBS(Lux)FS MSCI World SRI USD Adis GBP (LSE:UC44) contributed to a loss of 8.83%. Underperformance versus the mainstream MSCI World Index reflected the overweight IT and underweight energy and utilities sector allocation. The fund tracks the MSCI World SRI Low Carbon Select 5% Issuer Capped TR Index.

The final fund on the underperformers’ list is an investment trust, Pacific Assets Ord (LSE:PAC). In share price terms, the fund saw a negative return of 10.81% with slight discount widening exacerbating the -8.5% NAV return. The fund underperformed mainstream indices and attribution versus the Morningstar Asia ex-Japan TME Index shows the longstanding underweight to China and weak stock selection in India as the main culprits. Despite the short-term weakness, the medium and longer-term track record of the trust remains strong.

