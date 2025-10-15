ii ACE 40 performance review: Q3 2025

Over the quarter, the strength of growth-biased and small-cap equities (ex the US) versus value-biased equities and bonds, explains much of the relative performance of the funds on the ACE 40 list.

As was the case last quarter, the strongest-performing fund on the ACE 40 was Polar Capital Smart Energy, which posted a return of 22.75%. The fund is managed by the experienced Thiemo Lang, whose investment process focuses on bottom-up selection of quality-growth companies that trade at reasonable valuations and provide solutions that enable the decarbonisation and electrification of the global energy sector.

High exposure to the technology sector is a feature, and that has been a tailwind with the sector being the best performer this quarter. Notable stock successes include Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL SGDR (SGX:TDED) and Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) plus Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:LYC) in the materials sector.

A related passive fund, iShares Global Clean Engy Trns ETF $Dist GBP (LSE:INRG), was the next best performer with a return of just over 19%. The fund tracks the S&P Global Clean Energy Transition Index and saw significant positive contributions from stocks such as Bloom Energy Corp Class A (NYSE:BE), which saw an exceptional increase of more than 259%.

The Fidelity Asia Equity ESG fund (formerly named Fidelity Sustainable Asia Equity)produced a return of 16%. In addition to producing strong absolute returns, the fund outperformed the Morningstar Asia ex Japan TME Index, primarily through strong stock selection within China with names such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA), Advanced Micro-fabrication Equipment and Xiaomi Corp Class B (SEHK:1810) among a number of contributors.

Exposure to China and Taiwan pushed the iShares MSCI EM SRI ETF USD Acc GBP to a 10.67% return over the quarter, while the final fund on the top five outperformers’ list, Schroder Global Sustainable Value Equity Fund, returned 7.95%.

The fund slightly underperformed the mainstream Morningstar Global TME Index primarily due to an underweight to the IT sector. This positioning is in line with expectations for this approach which has a focus on companies deemed to be best in class versus peers in terms of sustainability, while the underlying stock selection methodology follows the established team process that seeks to identify contrarian, recovery ideas with strong financials.

With a negative return of 2.87% the TM Gravis Clean Energy Income C GBP Acc was the weakest performer over the quarter. The fund aims to provide an income in the region of 4.5% and primarily invests in closed-ended investment companies and yield companies that are involved in the provision, storage and consumption of clean energy. The disappointing quarterly performance reflected negative returns from stocks such as Boralex Inc Class A (TSE:BLX), Clearway Energy Inc Class C (NYSE:CWEN) and Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ).

The relative weakness in the European equity market over the quarter is reflected in the 0.92% return from the iShares MSCI Europe SRI ETF, which tracks the MSCI Europe SRI Select Reduced Fossil Fuel Index and the negative 1.07% return from the M&G European Sustain Paris Alignedfund.

This fund has a focus on companies showing sustainable competitive advantages, which results in a growth bias and a slight tilt down the market-cap scale. Attribution versus the Morningstar DM Eur xUK TME Index shows some weakness due to stock selection in the communication services and consumer discretionary sectors. Despite the short-term weakness the fund remains ahead of the index over the medium and longer term.

The final two funds on the underperformers’ list are both sterling corporate bond funds. Liontrust Sust Fut Corp Bd 2 Grs Increturned 0.55% and CT UK Social Bondreturned 0.73%. The returns of both funds are just ahead of the mainstream Morningstar UK Corporate Bond Index return and therefore represent good outcomes. The limited upside from the asset class reflected rising gilt yields due to inflation and fiscal policy concerns.

Top five ACE 40 funds in Q3 2025

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Bottom five ACE 40 funds in Q3 2025

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Top five ACE 40 funds over five years

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Bottom five ACE 40 funds over five years

Source: Morningstar - Total Return for OE / Market Return for CE - (GBP) to 30/09/2025. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Most-bought ACE 40 funds in Q3 2025

Most-sold ACE 40 funds in Q3 2025

Changes to the ACE 40 list (under review/developments)

None in Q3.

ACE 40 videos in Q3

None in Q3.