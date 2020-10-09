ii Investment Review: Q3 2020

Source: Morningstar Total returns in sterling

Shares

Global equities posted positive returns during the quarter with Asia and the US outperforming Europe and the UK.

UK equities lagged other regions and extended their year-to-date underperformance, primarily due to the market's significant exposure to poorly performing stocks in the oil and financial sectors. Renewed fears about a second wave of Covid-19 infections along with uncertainty around Brexit negotiations also weighed on investor sentiment.

US equities recorded strong gains, supported by signs of economic recovery and loose monetary policy. The Federal Reserve will now use average inflation targeting to set interest rates, allowing for temporary overshoots in inflation. The new policy means the Fed is willing to wait until inflation has gone above 2% until it responds. Market volatility picked up at the end of the quarter due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases, as well as uncertainty over a smooth transition of power if President Donald Trump loses his re-election bid.

Eurozone equities delivered negative returns over the quarter. The rate of improvement in economic data slowed over the period, and worries took hold over sharply rising Covid-19 infections in the region.

Emerging market equities outperformed developed markets supported by ongoing economic recovery and US dollar weakness.

Performance Q3 (%) YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years India* 9.87 -2.17 -4.16 3.38 8.61 China* 7.52 19.32 27.33 9.21 17.18 Emerging Markets* 4.71 1.28 5.37 3.69 12.48 Asia Pacific Ex Japan* 4.61 5.31 8.27 5.69 13.69 S&P 500 4.11 8.18 9.76 13.68 17.82 World 3.15 4.22 5.24 9.08 14.03 TOPIX Japan 2.76 1.92 2.38 4.87 11.41 FTSE 250 1.77 -19.69 -11.31 -1.99 3.45 FTSE Small Cap 1.21 -13.73 -5.37 -1.14 5.44 Europe Ex UK* 1.2 -1.39 -0.51 2.19 9.23 FTSE All Share -2.92 -19.92 -16.59 -3.21 3.47 FTSE 100 -4.02 -20.21 -18.07 -3.55 3.38 Brazil* -7.6 -39.43 -35.65 -8.92 11.68 Russia* -8.93 -26.25 -19.9 5.39 14.63

Source: Morningstar *MSCI, Total returns in sterling

Sectors

The energy sector saw the sharpest declines during the quarter, still reeling from the hit to demand from the coronavirus. A boom in sales of computers, video games, laptops, printers and TVs has been a huge catalyst for online retailers and other stocks in the so-called consumer discretionary sector.

Performance Q3 (%) YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Consumer Discretionary 10.86 20.48 19.72 16.23 17.22 Information Technology 6.88 30.5 38.36 27.19 29.17 Materials 6.79 6.15 7.28 5.89 15.41 Industrials 6.74 -0.77 -0.9 4.89 13.33 Communication Services 3.51 9.02 9.43 8.79 11.18 Consumer Staples 2.77 3.8 -0.95 7.03 10.6 Health Care 0.14 8.88 15.16 12.01 13.44 Utilities 0.1 -1.76 -6.74 7.37 11.36 Real Estate -2.4 -10.38 -15.66 2.94 7.84 Financials -2.71 -19.7 -18.76 -3.6 6.6 Energy -19.68 -44.58 -45.88 -17.5 -4.75

Bonds

Global bonds declined as many investors decided they were happy to take on extra risk and buy stocks during the quarter. But low inflation and dovish central banks are expected to limit the rise in bond yields during the economic recovery from global lockdowns.

Performance Q3 (%) YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years EURO Corporate 1.77 7.84 2.77 3.07 7.15 Sterling Corporate 1.17 4.59 3.87 4.70 5.50 Global High Yield 0.27 2.96 -0.96 4.92 10.08 Global Inflation Linked -1.02 10.08 2.40 5.91 7.52 UK Gilts -1.23 7.59 3.41 5.66 5.08 Global Corporate -1.42 8.49 2.69 6.23 8.55 Global Government -1.87 9.69 1.66 5.73 7.26 Global Aggregate -1.88 8.34 1.26 5.39 7.27 UK Inflation Linked -2.18 10.05 0.23 6.59 7.75

Commodities and Alternative investments

Gold posted positive returns in sterling terms amid concern around the global economy, the coronavirus and social unrest. The yellow metal made an all-time high in August. Despite drifting back during the rest of the quarter, it still trades at an historically high $1,900 an ounce. Elsewhere, oil declined amid concern over the sustainability of the recovery in global growth.

Performance Q3 (%) YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Commodity 2.9 -17.79 -17.98 -4.07 -0.99 Gold 1.66 26.72 20.68 14.95 14.48 Cash 0.02 0.2 0.38 0.55 0.48 Hedge Funds -1.92 -5.94 -9.63 2.08 5.19 Global Natural Resources -2.39 -15.37 -13.76 -1.57 10.1 UK REITs -2.62 -26.1 -16.87 -3.13 -3.16 Global Infrastructure -2.91 -16.05 -17.92 -0.16 7.82 Brent Crude Oil -4.89 -36.42 -35.78 -9.61 -0.16 CBOE Market Volatility (VIX) -17.18 116.69 54.78 42.24 4.75

