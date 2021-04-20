ii Super 60 review: Q1 2021

by Teodor Dilov from interactive investor

Find out how interactive investor’s list of rated funds performed in the first three months of the year.

ii Super 60 fund selections

Following a turbulent 2020 in which markets went through both shocks and recovery, the first quarter of 2021 continued to deliver opportunities for asset classes that have been overlooked for some time. 

The appetite for undervalued assets increased due to prospects for stronger economic recovery and improving corporate earnings. Value investment strategies outperformed growth in major regions across both developed and emerging markets, with cyclical and economically sensitive sectors leading the rally. 

The revival of UK equities, and especially its income segment, was best utilised by three out of the five top performing strategies over the period. Diverse Income Trust (LSE:DIVI) topped the table, delivering a near-15% return in Q1, where R&M UK Recovery Fund and Henderson Smaller Companies Trust (LSE:HSL) returned 13% and 11% respectively. The top five is completed by Artemis SmartGARP Global Equity, which employs a unique value investment approach and returned over 13%, and Fidelity China Special Situations Trust (LSE:FCSS), a consistent performer that returned around 10% for the period.

Top five ii Super 60 funds in Q1 2021

  Performance      
Investment Q1 (%) 1 year 3 Years 5 Years
Diverse Income Trust 14.6 69.9 7.3 7.7
Artemis SmartGARP Global Equity 13 44.2 9.8 12.4
ES R&M UK Recovery 12.7 64.1 6.7 11.5
Henderson Smaller Companies Trust 11.3 73.9 14.3 17.1
Fidelity China Special Situations Trust 9.8 97.2 22.5 27.1

Source: Morningstar Total returns in sterling

Moving to the bottom five performing strategies so far this year (see below), there is a clear pattern that strong growth style bias had the biggest impact on our Japanese picks. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trust (LSE:BGS) struggled most, delivering a negative return of -11%, where Legg Mason Japan Equity and Lindsell Train Japanese Equity returned around -9% each for the period. 

Residential property continued to struggle as its battles the global pandemic, and despite optimism around society getting “back to normal” in the short to medium-term. The fundamental question around the need for residential properties remains. As a result, BMO Commercial Property Trust (LSE:BCPT) declined by approximately 10% in the first quarter. Man GLG Continental European Growth completes the table of underperformers on the back of its strong focus on companies that demonstrate high potential growth.  

Bottom five ii Super 60 funds in Q1 2021

  Performance      
Investment Q1 (%) 1 year 3 Years 5 Years
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Trust -10.9 68.8 8.1 18.5
BMO Commercial Property Trust -10.2 -1.7 -17 -7.5
Legg Mason IF Japan Equity -8.8 47.6 9 15.8
Lindsell Train Japanese Equity -8.7 -0.5 1.5 11.1
Man GLG Continental European Growth -6.5 29.2 10.2 13

Source: Morningstar Total returns in sterling

Overall, every rated fund delivered performance in-line with our expectations and, due to the diverse range of options on an asset class and investment style level, long-term returns have not been skewed towards a specific market segment. 

In Q1, 63% of the rated active funds ranked in the first and second quartile in their peer group, with 47% outperforming their target benchmark. Over five years, numbers look very strong – 77% of the active managers ranked first or second quartile and 68% generated excess returns. 

Most-traded funds on the ii platform in Q1 2021

Most-bought Most-sold
Scottish Mortgage Scottish Mortgage
Alliance Trust Fundsmith Equity
Fundsmith Equity iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
City of London Baillie Gifford American
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Edinburgh Worldwide

Changes to the ii Super 60 list (under review/developments)

Super 60 videos

