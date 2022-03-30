ii view: internet savvy Next builds strength online
30th March 2022 12:11
by Keith Bowman from interactive investor
Share on
Near-term headwinds have grown but expanding online sales of third-party brands is not to be ignored. Buy, sell, or hold?
Full-year results to 31 January
- Brand full price sales up 32.4% year-over-year (up 12.8% from 2019/2020)
- Pre-tax profit up 140% to £823 million (up 10% from 2019/2020)
- A dividend of 127p per share (2021/2020: Nil)
- Year-end net debt down 46% from 2019/2020
Guidance:
- Forecasts pre-tax profit for the year ahead of £850 million, down from a previous estimate of £860 million
Chairman Michael Roney said:
"We enter 2022 with confidence in the outlook for our business and its ability to continue its successful evolution. The effects of the pandemic are ongoing and we remain mindful of macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, but our continued investment over many years in our people and our systems has generated strong and resilient results in the past year and we believe that it will continue to do so."
ii round-up:
Next (LSE:NXT) is a retailer of clothing and homeware products under both its own and over 1,000 third party brands. It competes with the likes of Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), ASOS (LSE:ASC) and Boohoo (LSE:BOO).
Next Online, generating 64% of overall group 2021 sales, has around 5 million UK active customers and websites serving over 65 countries. Online overseas customers total approximately 1.5 million.
Next Retail operates around 500 stores across the UK and Ireland and accounted for almost 30% of 2021 sales.
Its Finance business, providing over £1 billion in credit, generated most of the remaining sales, with its overseas largely franchised stores the balance.
For a round-up of these latest results, please click here.
ii view:
Having established an online business which now comfortably sells more than its high street retail outlets, Next has in recent years been adapting its business model further. Liberated from the constraints of finite retail space, it now believes it can offer far more choice to its customers. Selling a growing array of third-party brands using its already established infrastructure, it is now viewing this as an independent business in its own right, with the Next brand a contributing customer. Third-party, or LABEL brands through the Next website have grown by 69% over the past two years to £865 million.
- War, what war? The stock markets that behave like Ukraine conflict never happened
- How and where to invest £50k to £250k for income
- Shares, funds and trusts for your ISA in 2022
For investors, the closure of selling websites in Russia and Ukraine and the subsequent downgrading of 2022 profit expectations is not to be ignored. A cocktail of outlook uncertainties including customer cost of living concerns, rising business costs, and heightened geopolitical tensions all now offer headwinds. Chief executive succession and the importance of Lord Wolfson also warrants consideration.
That said, the use of its established online infrastructure to encompass and sell third-party brands offers growth potential. The convenience of ordering online and, if necessary, collecting and or returning via its store network remains appealing. Management’s estimate of cash generation in the region of £14.7 billion over the next 15 years also underlines its potential to make shareholder returns, with the shares currently sat on an estimated future dividend yield of over 3%. For now, and while room for caution exists, the head start established over rivals in the online race offers long-term attraction.
Positives:
- Both product and geographical diversity
- Continued growth in online sales
Negatives:
- Rising costs
- Chief executive considered key in prospects
The average rating of stock market analysts:
Buy
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.