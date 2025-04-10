Investors hunt bargains as FTSE 100 soars on tariffs relief

A burst of bargain hunting today fuelled the best day for the FTSE 100 index in five years but still left BP (LSE:BP.), Glencore (LSE:GLEN) and HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) 10% or more short of where they were just over a week ago.

Donald Trump’s decision to defer the worst of his reciprocal tariffs until the summer gave the FTSE 100 a foothold back at 8000, having fallen by about 1,000 points to 7606 in the week following his Liberation Day announcement.

The number one target for investors during today’s relief rally was Barclays (LSE:BARC), which jumped by as much as 25% in early dealings before settling 26.45p higher at 268.1p.

The lender, which has significant exposure to the US economy, is still about 9% cheaper than before the sell-off started. It fell as far as 228.7p on Monday morning as the shares threatened to completely unwind the advance from 200p to 316p seen in the past year.

About a dozen stocks were up by double-digit percentages within the first hour of today’s session, including Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) and the airlines group International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG) as the FTSE 100 initially surged by 6.2%.

The number of double-digit risers then faded on expectations of a weaker opening on Wall Street, albeit with about 60 stocks still registering gains of 5% or more by lunchtime. They included Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) and NatWest Group (LSE:NWG).

The cooling of enthusiasm reflected the ongoing US-China trade war and uncertain outlook for inflation, growth and interest rates as negotiations with other countries continue.

Deutsche Bank said that the remaining 10% minimum universal tariffs imposed by the White House still represented the largest increase in decades.

It added: “Perhaps most crucially, we are currently still on course for a disorderly economic decoupling between the world’s two largest economies, with no immediate signs of either US or China backing down.”

This week’s escalation of the US-China trade war has increased the US effective tariff rate to 27% versus 9% prior to 2 April. Excluding trade with China, the rate is 11%.

UBS said: “Our base case (50% probability) has been for higher tariffs in the near term, followed by gradual rollbacks as political, business, and legal challenges mount, trading partners offer concessions, and/or as popular support for the Trump administration falls.”

The 90-day reprieve last night caused the S&P 500 index to jump 9.5% in its third-best percentage performance since 1939, with only nine stocks in negative territory.

The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite bounced 12%, while NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares lifted 19%, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) put back 15% and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) surged 23%.

Their gains led to much improved sessions for Polar Capital Technology Ord (LSE:PCT), Pershing Square Holdings Ord (LSE:PSH) and Scottish Mortgage Ord (LSE:SMT) Investment Trust.

Other risers included Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN), although an improved price of 943.8p still leaves the Asia-focused lender some 18% lower as the worst-hit stock since 2 April.

HSBC is down by 15% in the face of uncertainty over the Chinese and wider Asia economy, with Prudential (LSE:PRU) investors also sitting on a fall of about 11%.

Recent heavy falls in commodity prices including copper also continued to weigh on valuations in the mining sector, with Glencore and Anglo American (LSE:AAL) still more than 10% lower despite improved trading today.

A modest recovery in the price of Brent crude to about $63.50 a barrel helped BP recover some ground today, but the stock remains at three-year low near 355p. It is about 18% cheaper than before the US tariffs announcement, compared with 14% for Shell (LSE:SHEL).