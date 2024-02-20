ISA ideas: out-of-form areas pros think will make a comeback
While there’s always the risk of catching the proverbial falling knife, buying when valuations and sentiment are low could pay off over the long term.
Most investors expect to keep their ISAs in place for a few years before calling on their savings, which provides an ideal opportunity to buy a cheap, out-of-favour sector in the hope that over time its performance bounces back.
This could be particularly opportunistic in the current market, where economic data has defied the odds, central banks are talking about cutting interest rates, and a soft landing (a severe recession avoided) now seems plausible.
- Invest with ii: Open a Stocks & Shares ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | Transfer a Stocks & Shares ISA
Infrastructure under the cosh
Few sectors have been more depressed than the alternative investment company sector, which invests in real assets such as infrastructure and renewable energy such as wind farms. Last year, high interest rates put pressure on these listed funds, as investors use discounted cash flow to value such assets. Moreover, listed alternatives have always been in demand for their income but as rates rose last year, other asset classes, such as bonds and cash, competed much more for investor attention.
Encouragingly, companies in the sector have recently managed to sell assets in private markets above Net Asset Value (NAV), while their shares trade at double-digit discounts on the stock market.
Dan Ryan, multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity International, says “this is not necessarily surprising, as share prices reflect the price for immediate liquidity and short-term sentiment towards the stock market, while private investors can take a long-term view of assets’ fundamental return”.
He adds: “While selling assets at accretive prices is good for sentiment, public investors need a way to directly benefit from private investors’ appetite for alternative assets.”
- Core and satellite funds for a £100K ISA portfolio
- Shares, funds and investment trusts for £10,000 income in 2024
He therefore recommends investment companies that are rewarding shareholders through buybacks, dividend growth and deleveraging.
Janus Henderson also backs the sector. “We expect inflation to remain above target for some time, driven by structural themes such as de-globalisation, the energy transition and ageing demographics,” says James de Bunsen, a multi-asset portfolio manager.
He points out: “In this backdrop, companies with secure, well-covered and progressive dividends look very appealing. We forecast net asset value returns in the high single digits, augmented by tighter discounts as rates fall, leading to double-digit annualised share price total returns. We like 3i Infrastructure Ord (LSE:3IN), International Public Partnerships Ord (LSE:INPP) and The Renewable Energy Infrastructure Group.”
Does opportunity knock for commercial property ahead of rate cuts?
The prospect of lower interest rates also helps any company with significant leverage, including, of course, commercial property. Depressed property prices have further opened opportunities to acquire attractive buildings at discount prices.
Some Real Estate Investment Trusts have fallen to discounts of 40% or more. Investors have also avoided commercial property because several open-ended property funds have been shuttered in recent years owing to Brexit in 2016 and the pandemic in 2020. Fortunately, closed-ended investment trusts don’t face the same liquidity issues.
Rather than standard property sectors such as retail units, offices, warehouse units and industrial premises, a potentially more attractive risk/return profile can be found in specialist property funds that own care homes, student accommodation, supermarkets and GP healthcare facilities, which have lower sensitivity to the economic cycle given the stability of their tenants, long tenure of leases and long-term structural drivers for ongoing use. For example, Janus Henderson’s de Bunsen likes Empiric Student Property (LSE:ESP).
- ISA ideas: alternatives to funds and trusts that are flavour of the month
- Ian Cowie: ignore the doom-mongers, 32 trusts are in ISA millionaires’ club
Social infrastructure funds focused on properties that maintain social services, such as medical facilities and nursing homes, have been on teen-like discounts, compared with trading at premiums to their net assets for much of their lives.
“We find good opportunities here with resilient operating models, almost complete lack of voids and ongoing rental growth,” says Ian Rees, co-head of multi manager funds, Premier Miton.
He adds: “Owning the physical buildings should be seen as a real asset that should accrete in value, supported by rental agreements that reflect an element of inflation linkage over time too. Their sensitivity to shorter-term interest rates presents a good opportunity for those willing to stomach this volatility.”
Self-storage also has strong growth potential, with “room for increased penetration—which is particularly low in the UK and Europe, as storage serves as a low-priced alternative to extra square footage in the home”, says George Ross, senior research analyst and portfolio manager at First Eagle Investments.
Biotech bounce-back?
The market cycle also plays into biotech. A rush of biotech companies came to market in the aftermath of Covid, but the Nasdaq Biotech Index has fallen back to 223 constituents. Last year, 55 novel drugs were approved, the most since 2018 and the second highest in 30 years.
“There is plenty of potential for biotech to catch up with broader sentiment given the outlook for innovation and prospect of falling interest rates,” says Zhoufei Shi, multi-asset analyst at Fidelity International.
Shi adds that pharma companies, which have close to $500 billion of firepower to do deals, are facing a patent cliff. He adds: “Numerous profitable drug patents are due to expire in the near future - and [pharma firms] could look to bolster their drug pipelines with acquisitions of biotech firms.”
Arun Sai, senior multi-asset strategist at Pictet Asset Management, also likes biotech, but sees it as a medium-term (three-year) play, not a tactical decision that will produce easy wins in six months.
“Biotech (especially in the mid-cap space) is another victim among the long duration sectors. From a structural point of view, we are big fans of their innovative track record, with progress in areas such as gene editing, and breakthroughs beginning to come through. But with Europe on a price-to-earnings of 11x, and China on 8x, biotech at 20x is not dirt cheap.”
Jury is out on ‘cheap’ China
Among potential opportunities in different geographies, China is tipped by many investment professionals as a potential winner, but it is a country that could equally disappoint fiercely.
“This market has reversed China’s status from doyen of global growth in recent years to being considered almost un-investable by many...as a consequence of its fractious relationship with the US, and its clampdown on private enterprise,” says Rees.
- How the 10 funds to buy and hold forever have fared over the past five years
- This market is the most obvious contrarian bet right now
He adds: “While geopolitical fears with the West have risen following events in Russia and ongoing tensions with Taiwan, we hope that cooler heads will recognise the necessity of trading links between these two super-powers. Miserable valuations of Chinese stocks reflect this weak sentiment and distrust, and even when looking at Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong, this market appears the cheapest it has been for over 20 years.
“We think that more cordial international relations, coupled with a greater demonstration of the economic might that can be driven by its own command economy, might encourage investors to revisit this land of opportunity.”
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you’re in any doubt about the suitability of a stocks & shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
Editor's Picks