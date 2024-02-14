ISA ideas: alternatives to funds and trusts that are flavour of the month

Following the herd doesn’t tend to end well. Throughout history investors’ tendency for herd mentality bias has inflated asset bubbles and driven sharp declines detached from market fundamentals.

On a lesser scale, blindly following the flock into a fashionable fund can blinker investors to alternative options that may be equally or more worthy of consideration.

Trading on the interactive investor platform highlights half a dozen funds that have climbed the popularity rankings over the past year. Unsurprisingly, among them is a technology index tracker.

“The technology sector has been one of the predominant drivers of returns for the US, especially through the past year with returns heavily concentrated across a select number of mega-cap names,” says Alex Watts, an investment data analyst at ii.

Propelled by the euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), the seemingly unstoppable rise of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has earned them the title “the Magnificent Seven”.

Amid stubbornly high inflation in the West, other in-vogue funds focus on the Asia-Pacific and equity income – Asia for its differing inflationary dynamics and income for its potential to grow distributions at or above inflation.

These are all sensible areas to invest part of a diversified portfolio. We asked analysts and wealth managers to suggest alternatives to six trendy investment trusts and funds for free-thinking investors.

Royal London Short Term Money Market

Looking for an alternative to this cash fund is tricky: there aren’t many alternatives with the same level of risk apart from other cash funds.

Ben Yearsley, a director of Fairview Investing, suggests upping the risk a bit to try to eke out a better return on the understanding that a higher investment could fall in value.

“I’m going to suggest the AXA Sterling Credit Short Duration Bond fund, which invests in bonds up to five years and largely those with low impact if interest rates move,” he says. “The income paid from this fund will be quite closely linked to base rates.”

Peel Hunt analyst Anthony Leatham recommends a fund that is higher risk than a cash or short duration fund but “potentially a good complement”.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Ord (LSE:BBGI) is the lowest-risk core infrastructure trust. Focusing on social infrastructure and availability-based revenues, it has high-quality, typically public sector counterparties and a high level of inflation linkage to support its dividend growth targets (6% for 2024).

Jupiter India

One of the earliest India funds and boasting a strong long-term record, Jupiter India has seen its assets almost double in the past 12 months. For investors attracted to India’s strong demographics, growing domestic consumption-driven economy and business-friendly reforms, Watts suggests Stewart Investors Indian Subcontinent Sustainability.

The concentrated 30 to 40 name portfolio invests in high-quality businesses contributing to the sustainable development of the region and has “convincingly” outperformed its benchmark and peers over the past decade with lesser drawdowns.

“This fund is an option for investors looking to take a long-term and sustainable approach to investing in the rich investment universe of Indian equities,” says Watts.

Investment trusts are arguably a better structure for investing in Indian smaller companies and Ryan Lightfoot-Aminoff, an investment trust research analyst at Kepler Partners, rates Ashoka India (LSE:AIE) as “compelling”.

“Since launch in July 2018, the trust has significantly outperformed [Jupiter India], supported by a 15-strong team of analysts on the ground,” he says.

Another worthy contender is JPMorgan Indian (LSE:JII). “It lagged peers during last year’s small/mid cap rally, but we think the outlook for Indian equities looks compelling and its focus on higher-quality stocks places it well to capture growth,” says Deutsche Numis analyst Gavin Trodd.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

This global equity income trust has grown significantly through several mergers in recent years, including Scottish Investment Trust, JPMorgan Elect and a potential upcoming merger with JPMorgan Multi Asset Growth & Income.

James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, suggests CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LSE:CMPI) as an alternative. It has a much higher yield and less-volatile performance profile, reflecting its diversified portfolio and making it a “good option if you’re nervous about the direction of equity markets”, says Carthew.

“Because it’s a fund-of-funds, it has been hit by the general widening of discounts in the investment companies sector, but I think this trend is starting to reverse,” he adds.

Kamal Warraich, head of fund selection at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, puts forward an open-ended fund in the form of WS Evenlode Global Income.

“Like the JPMorgan trust, Evenlode also maintains a quality, total return approach to global equities but it’s suitably differentiated,” he says. “Due to its valuation discipline, it’s now materially overweight both the UK and Europe. It’s likely that many investors currently have a bias to the US, so this fund is a suitable diversifier and deserves attention.”

Watts likes Bankers Ord (LSE:BNKR) as an alternative here. It has a more modest yield (2.4% versus 3.5% for the JPMorgan trust) but one of the most impressive track records of dividend increases at 57 consecutive years.