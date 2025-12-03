Market snapshot: December starts with a swing
Investors are no wiser as to which way stocks are heading in the run up to Christmas. ii's head of markets runs through the conflicting signals.
3rd December 2025 08:39
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Investor sentiment continues to oscillate, and in a trading session which saw markets swing from positive to negative and back, the net result was that risk sentiment prevailed on the day.
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
The Wall Street technology sector was inevitably part of the reason for the advance and many of the mega cap names recouped most of their losses from the beginning of the week. By the same token, the concerns which dominated the sector in November and led to weakness remain close to the surface in this skittish environment. Set against the fears of over-investment in AI and the elevated valuation levels which have ensued, next year could be a period where company's need to report some return on capital.
Although certainly never guaranteed, a year-end rally often takes place as investors position for the months ahead. As such, the search for positive catalysts to take markets to the next level goes on.
The most imminent factor could come in the form of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week, although with markets pricing in a near 90% possibility of a cut, such optimism is already baked in. Indeed, some thoughts are beginning to turn towards next year, with between three and four cuts of a similar level expected, and where a new Fed Chair will get the opportunity to make an immediate impact.
- Five macro themes tipped to shape markets in 2026
- A stock that’s 24% cheap to fair value
- Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis
Despite a persistent level of inflation which remains stubbornly above the Fed’s target, the recent weakness in the labour market may have forced its hand in turning attention to the second part of its dual mandate.
While not normally taken as an especially accurate indicator, the ADP employment number will be scrutinised for trends, with just 10,000 jobs expected to have been added in November, down from 42,000 in October. The reason for the additional interest relates to the lack of non-farm payrolls data given the government shutdown, where the October and November prints are expected to be released simultaneously on 16 December, which could inject some year-end volatility depending on the readings.
The softness in the labour market has yet to be fully explained, with a cautious consumer currently busy elsewhere on Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, where the early indications have been strong. However, there is rising concern around cashflow and employment at the lower end of the earnings scale for individuals, while weaker immigration numbers and even a spike in retirements have been touted as potential contributors.
In the meantime, the main indices are in a position of strength to withstand any volatility which could accompany trading in this final calendar month. In the year to date, the Dow Jones has added 11.6%, the main benchmark S&P500 16.1% and the technology led Nasdaq by 21.2%, each having tested several record highs along the way.
- Stockwatch: a bullish or bearish Budget for these four stocks?
- Insider: ex-FTSE 100 chief buys stock with re-rating potential
- 2026 look ahead: CHAOS or CALM?
An ambitious target for further gold exploration in the next five years lifted Endeavour Mining (LSE:EDV) in opening UK trades, leading its shares to an extraordinary gain in the year so far to 135%, largely driven by record price levels for the underlying resource. Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN) topped the leaderboard after announcing the proposed sale of its Smiths Detection business for some £2 billion, with a large portion of the proceeds expected to be returned to shareholders.
Less positively, the technical overhang of a sale of over 80 million shares by Qatar Holdings weighed on Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), driving the price lower by more than 4%, although the shares remain ahead by around 14% this year.
The mixed news left the premier index drifting, and despite also being in search of positive catalysts in the nearer term, the FTSE100 has seen its reputation transformed in the eyes of global investors, leading to a gain of 18.5% in the year so far.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.