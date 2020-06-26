More funds generating sustainable profits with principles? Yes, please

There is an ongoing debate about ‘values or value’, but investors can have both, explains Andrew Pitts.

Public pressure and rising regulatory burdens are leading asset managers to pay increasing attention these days to the environmental, social and governance (ESG) qualities of the financial assets they invest in, from equities to bonds.

For most it has been more of a tick-box exercise than a fundamental part of their investment process. But Covid-19, the climate emergency and new EU regulations, albeit indirectly, will bring the ‘E’ and ‘S’ aspects of ESG further into the spotlight.

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The EU’s sustainable investing initiative is due to become law in the next few months and will be implemented in 2021. The specific rules on the marketing of financial products badged ‘sustainable’ have yet to be finalised, but it will aim to prevent so-called greenwashing – marketing a product as sustainable or green without any independent oversight to confirm the product does what it says on the tin.

This ‘green’ finance initiative, which is linked to the European Green Deal, is also aimed at helping companies seeking capital to make the transition to a zero-carbon economy.

Whether UK-based asset managers will follow the impending new EU rulebook on sustainable investing remains to be seen. However, it would be odd for major UK asset managers with important distribution channels in Europe, and vice versa, not to follow EU-mandated regulations, because they will want to ensure sustainable investment strategies can be sold to both EU and UK-based investors in a cost-effective manner.

Most people would empathise with the ethos behind the EU’s proposed rules, that sustainable investing is good for the environment, better for employees, and in the long run helps to underpin the generation of sustainable profits.

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Growing credibility

Several fund management groups have for several years been cognisant of this and have launched ranges of funds based on the concept of sustainable investing.

Stewart Investors, for example, was an early pioneer in the field, especially in Asia and emerging markets, although the sustainability theme has not recently paid off as spectacularly in these regions as it has in developed markets, particularly over the past three years.

Larger groups, including Aviva Investors and Henderson (now Janus Henderson), were also early adopters of SRI (sustainable and responsible investing) and each launched a suite of funds to satisfy demand, which was hitherto mainly from institutional investors. The F&C (now BMO) Stewardship and CIS (now Royal London) ranges of funds were popular with private investors.

Evidence that sustainable and/or ethical investing does not have to mean sacrificing values for value can be seen in this year’s fund awards. Outside the ethical/SRI award categories, the 36 award recipients were identified from around 2,200 qualifiers. You might be surprised to learn that a quarter of those award-winners pursue ethical, sustainable and/or positive impact strategies.

Funds from the Royal London Sustainable range and Liontrust’s Sustainable Future range dominate, especially among mixed-asset funds. They are proving to be excellent choices for investors who are starting out, or for those who want a one-stop-shop for income or growth. And in one of the most important categories for UK investors – UK growth – Royal London Sustainable Leaders scoops the best larger fund award, whileASI UK Responsible Equity is highly commended in the smaller fund category.

In equity income, it is perhaps not surprising that Trojan Ethical Income and Janus Henderson UK Responsible Incomegrab top spots, given that they largely avoid companies that have been the most prominent in cutting their dividends.

What is it these funds are doing that puts them head and shoulders above the crowd? Clearly, it has helped to have little exposure to the sorts of stocks that were hammered in the first three months of the year, such as energy, miners, airlines and, to a lesser extent, banks. But that only tells part of the story.