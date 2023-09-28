Pension tax charges swell: how to avoid getting caught out

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has published its private pension statistics for 2023, and the data has uncovered some worrying trends for retirement savers.

Among the most eye-catching is the trajectory of charges for breaching certain pension allowances, with HMRC scooping up more in heavy tax penalties than ever before.

On a brighter note, the allowances in question became more generous in April 2023. This means that if you know where you stand and plan effectively, you should be able to maximise your pension savings without being stung by the taxman.

Here’s what you need to know.

Annual allowance uplift

The annual allowance (AA) is the amount you can save into a pension every year and get pension tax relief. This includes personal contributions plus any from your employer and any third parties. Under current rules, the limit is the lower of 100% of earnings or £60,000, a sizeable uptick on the £40,000 limit imposed until April 2023.

So, if your income is £50,000 a year, that’s your AA. But if you earn £70,000, your AA is £60,000.

If you breach the limit, you face a charge – the amount you exceed it by is added to your income for the year in question and becomes taxable, effectively wiping out the valuable up-front tax relief you would’ve gained from paying that sum into a pension. However, the charge doesn’t apply if you’re retired and took all your pension pots due to serious ill health.

The total value of AA charges reported by pension schemes for the 2021-22 tax year was £335 million, a 65% jump on the £202 million paid the year before – this figure includes the tapered annual allowance and money purchase annual allowance, which I explain below. The new higher allowances should reverse this trend for future tax years, but you still need to be aware of them.

Boost for big earners

If you’re lucky enough to earn a big salary and pocket more than £260,000 a year, your AA may reduce to as little as £10,000. This is called the tapered annual allowance, or taper for short.

So, how does the taper work? For every £2 you earn above £260,000, your £60,000 AA reduces by £1. The taper halts at £10,000 once income hits £360,000.

Prior to April, the taper was just £4,000, so while it’s still significantly lower than the standard AA, it’s much more generous than in previous years.

What’s more, the combination of the higher minimum taper, coupled with the increased AA, has given higher earners more scope to save into a pension and get tax relief as the table below shows. For reference, adjusted income refers to your taxable earnings plus any employer pension contributions you receive:

Adjusted income Tapered AA 2023-24 Tapered AA 2022-23 £360,000 £10,000 £4,000 £340,000 £20,000 £4,000 £320,000 £30,000 £4,000 £300,000 £40,000 £10,000 £280,000 £50,000 £20,000 £260,000 £60,000 £30,000 £240,000 £60,000 £40,000

Bigger allowance for retirees

If you’ve started to draw from your pension pot, you might also face restrictions on what you can pay into a pension and save tax. This is known as the money purchase annual allowance (MPAA), and once triggered pares back your AA to £10,000. Again, the 100% earnings rule applies.

But like the taper, the MPAA also went up from £4,000 in April, giving you some extra room to save. It typically applies to those of you who previously retired but have recently returned to work and want to beef up your pension savings.

So, what normally triggers the MPAA? Well, there are a handful of events. If you start to draw lump sums; begin taking income using income drawdown; or if you buy an investment-linked annuity (an income-generating product for life where the income can go up or down based on investment performance).

Interestingly, you won’t trigger the MPAA if you buy a level or increasing annuity, or merely take your tax-free lump sum from your pension but don’t draw any income.

If you’re a retiree that’s resumed work this year, it’s important to check whether you are restricted by the MPAA.