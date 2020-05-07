Rallying blue-chips and an AIM share that just doubled

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

There was also a further recovery for AA shares, which jumped 15% to over 30p after the roadside assistance firm forecast that results for the year to January 2021 should only be only slightly below the full-year figures reported early today.

This reflects the recurring nature of its income, as well as the cost reduction programmes it has undertaken to reflect changed activity levels due to the lockdown.

The 2019/20 results, which showed a 3% rise in underlying earnings to £350 million, were released a few weeks after the company suspended its final dividend. This markedly reduced what had been one of the few clear attractions of the stock, namely the dividend yield.

Superdry also pulled the plug on its dividend today after reporting that fourth-quarter sales were down by 37% due to the closure of all stores and most franchise locations since the end of March.

The closures have been offset by a shift in sales to online, with CEO Julian Dunkerton pleased that women's ranges are accounting for around half sales for the first time ever.

Superdry has £39.8 million of cash on its balance sheet, which it has sought to protect through measures such as the furloughing of 88% of staff and with boardroom pay cuts.

The company's lenders have also agreed to waive its April fixed charge covenant test, with discussions ongoing with potential new financing providers. Shares, which crashed 80% during February and March to just 70p, rebounded 10% to 130p today.

In the FTSE 100 index, RSA Insurance was a big riser after it reassured investors over the company's exposure to Covid-19 impacts.

It is still early days, but RSA estimates that it received 25,000 related claims in March and April, most of which were to do with travel.

This will come at an estimated cost of £25 million, with the great majority of business interruption claims not expected to be eligible under coverage terms for Covid-19.

CEO Stephen Hester added: “RSA is resilient and determined to sustain strong and appropriate support for our customers in these testing times.” He said that the company would look to restart dividend payments when it was prudent to do so.

Its Solvency II ratio was estimated at 153% at the end of April, which is a slightly better than the 151% seen in March after Covid-19 driven market impacts and planned pension contributions caused the figure to slide from 168% at the end of 2019.

