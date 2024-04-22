Record highs in US and Japan, but should investors stick or twist?

While many investors have spent time over the past few months fretting about global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, US and Japanese stock markets have been powering happily forward.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indices have hit record highs this year, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index soaring to its highest level in 34 years in February of 38,915.8, despite sluggish economic growth. Since then, the Nikkei 225 has even breached the 40,000 mark.

Why US and Japan markets hit new peaks

US markets have been largely propelled by the so-called Magnificent Seven group of tech stocks such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and the artificial intelligence (AI) focused NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) whose stock has trebled over the past year. Hopes of interest rates cuts and a more resilient economy than expected have also boosted sentiment.

“The Magnificent Seven have been compounding earnings at anything between 15% and 20% per annum since the Great Financial Crisis. Technology and US leadership in that space, more recently AI, has been a huge underpin,” said Dan Cartridge, fund manager at Hawksmoor Fund Managers.

Turning to Japan, Cartridge says that wage growth has helped drive its consumer sector higher but it is the nation’s corporate governance reforms – partly aimed at driving higher corporate returns - which have been pivotal. “This includes the Tokyo Stock Exchange telling companies that if they are trading on a price to book ratio of less than 1x they have to explain why,” he said. “They have had to tackle their inefficient balance sheets.”

Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy for RBC Wealth Management in the British Isles and Asia, said Japanese companies as a result have adopted more shareholder-friendly measures, improving disclosures, growing dividends and announcing share buyback programmes.

Many companies, she said have also come under pressure to divest under-performing assets and to disentangle cross shareholdings structures - where companies own shares of other companies - freeing up capital that can be used to improve returns. Toyota Motor Corp ADR (NYSE:TM) reducing its stake in telecoms company KDDI is one such example.

Another key driver has been the return of inflation to a country almost synonymous with the term deflation. “This started about 18 months ago with investors calculating that it would mean companies putting up prices and boosting profitability,” she said. “Another factor in a world of increased geopolitical tensions is that Japan may be being seen as a proxy for investing in China.”

Plenty of optimism that Japan’s stock market party is just getting started

There could be more to come in Japan, with analysts such as Jesper Kroll of the Monex Group telling CNBC that the Nikkei could rise to 55,000 by the end of 2025.

Carrier says one driver could be a recent expansion in the annual investment limits of the Nippon Individual Savings Account, which was modelled on the UK’s ISA system. “For years, the stock market hasn’t been interesting to retail investors because it underperformed. But households hold huge amounts of cash, and this change could lead to higher inflows,” she said.

In terms of sectors expected to do well going forward, Carrier says select financial stocks could benefit from slightly higher interest rates. That follows the Bank of Japan’s historic decision to narrowly raise rates last month.

Cartridge said investors should look at Japanese small-caps amid the improvement in corporate governance. “You could buy Japanese small-caps at close to all-time low valuations with decent earnings growth catalysts in there,” he said.

In Hawksmoor’s Global Opportunities Fund, he highlights holdings such as M&G Japan Smaller Companies, Polar Capital Japan Value to capture the corporate governance play and investment trust Nippon Active Value Ord (LSE:NAVF).

Richard Aston, portfolio manager of the CC Japan Income & Growth Ord (LSE:CCJI), said investors should be excited by the potential for further earnings growth in Japan.

He said: “We believe that growth is set to continue with people spending and investing more helping corporate profitability.

“Japan is also quite well positioned to benefit from the on-shoring of semiconductors production as a result of geopolitical shifts and supply chain issues. Companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:TSM) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd DR (LSE:SMSN), as well as Japanese firms like Rapidus are making huge investments.”

Helping Japan catch up with global digitalisation trends, such as digital banking and a national aim to become the world’s most cashless society, are also key policy drivers creating investment opportunities, he added.

“Service industries face a challenge from rising wages, but at the same time a more elderly Japanese population is more likely to spend their money there than buying goods,” said Aston.

He added: “They may splash out in the leisure and domestic tourism sectors, and we are seeing investment in areas such as hotels, ski resorts and even stargazing activities.”

But despite this he believes some investors are still to be dazzled by Japan. “The scepticism is thawing but it is still there,” he said. “We like to think what we have seen is just the start.”