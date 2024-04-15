Funds and trusts four professionals are buying and selling: Q2 2024

Inflation is on a downward trend across many economies, but global events continue to haunt equity markets. And yet, there are opportunities to be found. As always, our investors have a range of views on how to position themselves in the current economic environment.

Every quarter, our multi-manager panel participants reveal their current bull and bear points. They discuss the new funds and investment trusts they have purchased, those they have increased their holdings in and the ones they have trimmed or sold.

Peter Hewitt, fund manager of CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust

Reason to be bullish: as we move through 2024, a recession in the UK is becoming less likely. Although growth is not as strong as in the US, all the indications are that the economy has bottomed.

Meanwhile, inflation continues on its downwards path and will approach the 2% target level set by the Bank of England over the summer; that clears the way for an interest rate cut, which is positive for equity markets.

Reason to be bearish: if central banks signalled that economies were starting to experience growth at too robust a level (particularly in the US), such that interest rate reductions were taken off the agenda for fear of inflation re-igniting, then financial markets would be disappointed.

Bought

Hewitt has bought Augmentum Fintech Ord (LSE:AUGM), which has a unique mandate among private equity trusts, focused on European fintech companies seeking to disrupt the business models of traditional banking and financial services companies. “The management team have deep resources and are highly experienced,” he says.

Although investment in early stage companies is not always a smooth ride, Hewitt argues the larger holdings in the trust are all performing very strongly. Moreover, the balance sheet is conservatively managed with 15% net cash to assist financing current holdings growth plans.

The net asset value (NAV) has proved resilient over the last two years and is well set for growth over the medium term. The shares trade on a 36% discount to the NAV (all discount data to 12 April).

Increased

He has increased his position in Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT). The last two and a quarter years have not been good for the FTSE 100 listed investment trust. Against a background of rising inflation and interest rates, many of its growth-focused holdings endured a significant compression in valuations. The NAV fell sharply, and the discount moved out to over 20%.

“However, valuations have stabilised, and the underlying growth of many portfolio holdings is coming through strongly,” says Hewitt. “The 26% held in private companies, which are conservatively valued, looks set to recover and with the possibility of one or more of the major holdings seeking to list on the stock market, prospects for Scottish Mortgage have materially improved.”

Add in Scottish Mortgage’s plan over the next two years to buy back £1 billion of its own shares and an activist shareholder and there is every chance the shares will perform. Since the share buyback plan was announced last month, the global trust’s discount has narrowed from -15% to -8.5%.

Sold

Hewitt has sold Ruffer Investment Company Ord (LSE:RICA), which has endured a difficult past 12 months with a double-digit share price decline. This, he says, “is not good for a trust whose key objective is to protect shareholder wealth and not lose value”.

Holdings in long dated index-linked bonds and selling down holdings in Japanese equities too early did not help, Hewitt points out, “nor did their credit and derivative strategies, which are difficult to understand and add volatility”.

The shares have lost their premium rating and moved to a discount of over -6%.

Simon Evan-Cook, multi-asset, fund-of-funds manager at Downing

Reason to be bullish: economic growth in most regions seems stubbornly strong, while equity valuations outside mega-caps are attractive. These are good reasons to think that well-run active equity funds can make high, long-term returns from here.

Reason to be bearish: many central banks prioritise crushing inflation over not crushing the economy, so there’s a risk they’ve overdone the interest rate rises. Also, many of the large-caps that dominate passive funds (index funds and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs) look expensive, which raises the risk of a painful de-rating.

Bought

Evan-Cook recently purchased a new fund launch: HC Cadira Sustainable Japan Equity. “The manager has a great track record built at a larger firm but has left for the freedom of running a portfolio from his own boutique,” he says.

Evan-Cook appreciates the fund’s process which focuses on finding high-quality, well governed companies that will benefit from the compounding effects of continued growth of profits.

“We’re particularly happy to add to Japan at the current time because the valuations are generally attractive, while there are market reforms under way that seem to be unlocking good returns for investors,” he says.

Increased

He recently topped up his holding in VT Castlebay UK Equity. “We don’t move money around too much, but if we do it’s usually because we’re drawn to good corporate fundamentals and attractive valuations,” he says.

Given that the UK has been out of favour for years now, he argues that “there are plenty of decent companies available at bargain-bucket prices”.

This fund’s focus on finding the market’s highest-quality companies, but not overpaying for them, feels like a sensible way to access this market.

Trimmed

Evan-Cook trimmed his exposure to a money market fund. This was to make way for some longer-duration gilt exposure.

“We think the combination of restored yields, as well as the potential to rise in an equity sell-off, makes longer duration bonds a better place to hold some of our non-equity weighting, as the cushioning effect of that would prove helpful to our investors in times of stress,” says Evan-Cook.