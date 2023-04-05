REITs offer opportunities for investors looking for bargains

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are attracting the attention of professional investors and analysts. David Prosser explains why, and names investment trusts to play this area of the market.

Whisper it quietly, but the UK's bombed out property sector may be showing some signs of life. After a torrid 2022 – the FTSE 350 Real Estate Index lost 19% over the year as a whole – share prices have stabilised in the early months of this year. In some parts of the market, there is early evidence of a positive re-rating. Real estate investment trusts (REITs), in particular, are attracting attention. "We believe we are entering a more favourable environment for REIT investing after a year that has been particularly challenging for listed real estate as it repriced quickly to the new interest rate regime and the anticipated recession," argues Rich Hill, head of real estate strategy at the US investment firm Cohen & Steers. That might seem surprising: at first sight, the outlook for property does not look promising. In a rising interest rate environment – and the Bank of England is still predicting further rate increases – the yields that property must deliver to remain competitive with other asset classes climb higher. All other things being equal, that means lower share prices. Nor does the macroeconomic landscape appear to offer encouragement. Slower economic growth means less demand for most types of commercial property: businesses rent less office space, retail outlets close, industrial premises operate below capacity. And residential property suffers too; house prices in the UK are already 3% off the peak seen last summer according to Halifax Bank. Reasons for optimism However, it's not all doom and gloom. Many economists think inflation in the UK is now slowing at a faster rate than previously expected, which may limit the need for higher interest rates to come. And there is growing hope the deep recession predicted by the Bank of England will actually turn out to be relatively shallow. In which case, the sell-off in the property sector may have been overdone. Moreover, the REIT structure provides a highly tax-efficient way to invest in property (see explanation at end of article). REITs leave you free to use your dividend tax allowance – the amount of dividends you can earn tax-free each year – for other investments. This allowance is worth £2,000 in the 2022-23 tax year, but will fall to £1,000 in 2023-24. Also, if you hold your REIT shares in an individual savings account (ISA) or private pension, which both shelter investments from tax, there will be no income tax to pay on the distributions you receive. So not only will the REIT have a bigger pool from which to pay out income, since it pays no corporation tax, but also, you won't have to pay any tax when you receive this payout. Should investors be building a new strategy for the next decade?

In fact, some REITs have already begun to recover from the lows seen in 2022, when deteriorating investor sentiment saw share prices in the sector widen to double-digit discounts to the value of the underlying assets. A potential re-rating would not come as a surprise to sector analysts such as Colette Ord of Numis. "We believe the UK property investment companies offer a range of opportunities for income-focused investors willing to ride out potential near-term share price volatility," she says. "In our view, prospective capital weakness is already more than reflected in share prices of many funds within the diversified peer group."

Higher yields, but danger of catching falling knife Roger Skeldon, a fund manager at property-specialist TIME Investments, also believes there is a case to make for well-managed REITs. "Many are trading at discounts to consensus forecasts for net asset values, and for many, this now probably represents an attractive entry point," he argues. He adds: "The repricing of UK real estate values is the fastest on record and there is optimism that the bottom is near. "This re-pricing means many REITs are trading at attractive yields, especially when married with those showing positive rental growth prospects and lower risk around tenant vacancies or debt structures." This is not to suggest recovery is guaranteed – or even that there will not be further bumps along the way. Winterflood Investment Trusts' head of research Emma Bird is cautious – yields on many funds still look too low she warns – the weighted average yield of the Property UK Commercial peer group was 5.99% at the end of February, a 2.16 percentage point spread over yields on 10-year UK gilts, which is below the long-term average. "This may suggest there is no catalyst for a notable sector-wide re-rating in the absence of a fall in gilt yields," says Bird. She adds: "Alternatively, in a new higher interest rate paradigm, required spreads may simply reset at a lower level in the medium term, allowing scope for some share price re-rating." The key will therefore be to be selective. UK-listed REITs cover a multitude of areas, ranging from generalists investing in a wide range of commercial property assets to more specialist vehicle focused on specific sectors.

