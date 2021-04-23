Richard Beddard: this AIM stock looks good, but isn’t cheap

19 acquisitions in 16 years. Source: Judges Scientific full year results presentation, 2020

While the businesses essentially run themselves subject to the financial oversight of the mothership, since the recruitment of chief operating officer Mark Lavelle from Halma (LSE:HLMA) in 2018, Judges has put more emphasis on nurturing them.

The Halma connection is significant because Halma is a similar but bigger business. It is an agglomeration of nearly 50 businesses, with revenue of £1.3 billion compared to Judges’ £80 million. Halma expects about half of its growth to come from the addition of acquisitions and half from the organic growth of existing subsidiaries.

Lavelle says Judges does not look for synergies and cost savings, it slots the independent businesses into its financial systems and encourages them to grow by expanding their geographical reach, funding product development, coaching the managing directors, and encouraging them to help each other.

The strategy is, perhaps, exemplified by the acquisitions in 2020...

Independent businesses, stronger together

In May 2020, Judges acquired Heath Scientific Company. Heath makes calorimeters to improve and verify the safety of lithium batteries, a growing market due to the proliferation of electronic gizmos and electric vehicles.

Judges’ first acquisition in 2005, Fire Testing Technology, also makes calorimeters and the company believes “the interaction between the two... will be constructive”.

In October 2020, it acquired Korvus, a manufacturer of vapour deposition systems used by scientific researchers to coat materials with thin films. Two other Judges Scientific companies have capabilities in thin films.

The absolute cost of the acquisitions depends on their performance, but Heath, the bigger of the two companies, will cost a modest-looking 6 times adjusted operating profit. If you think that sounds like a bargain, Korvus will probably cost less than four times adjusted profit.

If only stock market investors could buy shares on such multiples. That is the attraction of Judges. It buys growing businesses for four to six times their annual profit, so the payback period on the investment is only a few years. After that, the returns belong to shareholders.

Judges uses those returns to fund more acquisitions and pay a growing dividend.

We can be confident the strategy is sustainable, because in more than 15 years of following it Judges’ financial borrowings relative to the capital it uses have been stable. The share count has been pretty stable too.

Judges is a reliable cash generator, and while it can borrow at 2% to buy companies that earn returns many times that, it makes sense to maximise the opportunity.

The most likely pressure point on the strategy is the cost of acquisitions. Bigger companies attract more suitors, which bids the price up. But as Judges grows it needs to make bigger acquisitions or lots more smaller ones to maintain the growth rate. A greater focus on organic growth may help, but ultimately the company may have to consider paying more for high-quality businesses.

Pandemic impact

Strong growth in recent years came to an end in 2020.

The pandemic closed the universities that buy about half the instruments it makes, cancelled the scientific conferences where Judges sells many of them, and restricted sales trips to far-flung customers.

Despite a first full-year contribution from Moorfield, acquired in 2019, and part-year contributions from Heath and Korvus, revenue fell 3% and adjusted profit fell 20%, primarily due to the high fixed costs of factories and equipment.