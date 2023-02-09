Share Sleuth: fully invested, but here’s what I would buy

Richard Beddard doesn’t have enough cash on hand to make new trades this month. Here, he names the company he would buy more of, and runs through why his lowest-scoring share is keeping its place in the portfolio.

There are no new trades in the Share Sleuth portfolio to report this month, because it is fully invested. Even after adding dividends from D4t4 Solutions (LSE:D4T4), James Latham (LSE:LTHM), Jet2 (LSE:JET2), and XP Power (LSE:XPP), the cash balance of £3,131 is less than the portfolio’s minimum trade size of about £4,700.

What I would have invested

The minimum trade size is set at 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value, which is my way of keeping trades meaningful. I do not want to use valuable research time thinking about trades if I do not have at least that much money to commit.

In practice, 2.5% of the portfolio’s total value is also a maximum trade size. It has been a long time since I have put more than 2.5% of the portfolio’s capital at risk in one month, because it is easy to get carried away only to regret it later. These days, I prefer a more gradual approach.

When I was at secondary school, we used to play board games (what can I say? I fell into the right crowd). Often we would go around somebody’s house and spend most of the time disagreeing about what to play. It became such a common event, the argument became a game itself. We called it “what we would have played” because a consensus usually formed when there was no time left to play. I do not think anyone minded, it was entertaining, and sometimes it paved the way for our next meeting.

In the same spirit, here is a game of what I would have invested in. There are two reasons why I might not invest in a share ranked highly by my Decision Engine. The first is if the portfolio already has a sizeable holding in the company, and the second is that its annual report will be published in less than six months’ time.

The ideal size of a holding is determined by its score (you can read how, in the link on implementation at the end of this article). The publication of the annual report is my cue to re-score a share, and if I am soon to re-score it I would rather wait until then before trading.

Of the top eight shares in the Decision Engine, Howden Joinery (LSE:HWDN) and Churchill China (LSE:CHH) are substantial holdings coming up for review. James Latham and Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) are out of contention because they are also substantial holdings, and although I could add more shares to the portfolio’s holdings in Anpario (LSE:ANP) and RWS (LSE:RWS), they are due to be re-scored soon.

That leaves Focusrite (LSE:TUNE) (ranked 1) and Dewhurst (LSE:DWHT) (ranked 3). I have scored both companies recently. Focusrite is the smaller holding, so it would have been a relatively simple decision to put more money in shares of the supplier of music recording interfaces, synthesisers and speakers over the manufacturer of lift components.

Wild ride, but I ’ m glad it ’ s not over

The other way to fund a new purchase is to liquidate a holding, something I have been tempted to do because so many of the shares I follow are, according to my Decision Engine, good value (see last week’s Shares for the Future article).

But only one share in the portfolio scores less than 5 out of 9, my yardstick for poor value, and that is Jet2, the leisure airline and package tour operator.

I resolutely refused to sell Jet2 throughout the pandemic, such is my admiration for management, its customer-focused strategy, and its achievement in becoming the UK’s second-biggest package tour operator in less than two decades.