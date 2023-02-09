Share Sleuth: fully invested, but here’s what I would buy

Richard Beddard doesn’t have enough cash on hand to make new trades this month. Here, he names the company he would buy more of, and runs through why his lowest-scoring share is keeping its place in the portfolio.

The company made stonking losses and haemorrhaged cash in the years to March 2021 and March 2022, a performance that would normally rule it out of contention for the portfolio. But a trading update earlier this month reminded me why I held on through all the uncertainty. Jet2 flew into the pandemic at the top of its game. It was expanding its fleet and it had been a contributory factor in the demise of rival Thomas Cook. As expected, it seems to be flying out of the pandemic in an even stronger competitive position. In the year to March 2023, Jet2 expects to book a record profit. For the summer, it is selling more seats per flight, more flights, and more of them are more profitable package holidays. The improving statistics will be satisfying for shareholders, but the highlight of the update for me was the company’s admission that profit margins might come under pressure as Jet2 invests to ensure staff “thrive and have a balanced lifestyle”. As any customer-focused company knows, if staff are unhappy, then customers are not happy. Pilots, cabin crew, ground crew and office staff have had a tough time during the pandemic, although I expect Jet2 has treated them better than many rivals, just like it won plaudits for refunding customers promptly for cancelled flights. Due to the dramatic rise in share price since I first added the shares in 2009, Share Sleuth’s holding had become uncomfortably large and I reduced it on two occasions. When the pandemic struck, one of the reasons I could hold on to the rump was the notion that losing it, however improbable, would not have been disastrous. Share Sleuth’s Jet2 holding is about 3% of the total value of the portfolio, although it would have been somewhat large on the eve of the pandemic because the shares are lower than they were then, but the portfolio is worth more. It has been a wild ride, and I am glad it is not over. Running an airline will always be a risky business, but we have been through a pandemic together and I suspect I will find it in me to raise Jet2’s score after I have read its annual report for the year to March 2023. It should be published in August.

Source: SharePad. “b” marks the date and price when Jet2 joined the portfolio and “s” marks when I reduced the size of the holding. Share Sleuth performance At the close on Monday 6 February 2023, the Share Sleuth portfolio was worth £188,666, 529% more than the £30,000 of pretend money I started with in September 2009.

In comparison, the same amount invested in accumulation units of a FTSE All-Share index tracking fund would be worth £78,229, an increase of 161%. Share Sleuth Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) Cash 3,131 Shares 185,536 Since 9 September 2009 30,000 188,666 529 Companies Shares Cost (£) Value (£) Return (%) ANP Anpario 1,124 4,057 3,934 -3 BMY Bloomsbury 1,681 5,915 7,464 26 BNZL Bunzl 201 4,714 6,195 31 BOWL Hollywood Bowl 1,615 3,628 4,223 16 CHH Churchill China 682 8,013 8,900 11 CHRT Cohort 1,600 3,747 8,400 124 D4T4 D4t4 1,528 3,509 3,667 5 DWHT Dewhurst 532 1,754 7,102 305 FOUR 4Imprint 190 3,688 8,740 137 GAW Games Workshop 148 4,709 13,845 194 GDWN Goodwin 266 6,646 9,510 43 GRMN Garmin 53 4,413 4,477 1 HWDN Howden Joinery 2,020 12,718 14,702 16 JDG Judges Scientific 85 2,082 7,412 256 JET2 Jet2 456 250 5,673 2,169 LTHM James Latham 750 9,235 9,413 2 NXT Next 106 6,071 7,208 19 PRV Porvair 906 4,999 5,835 17 PZC PZ Cussons 1,870 3,878 4,095 6 QTX Quartix 1,085 2,798 2,821 1 RSW Renishaw 92 1,739 3,665 111 RWS RWS 1,000 4,696 3,852 -18 SOLI Solid State 356 1,028 4,842 371 TET Treatt 763 1,082 4,776 341 TFW Thorpe (F W) 2,000 2,207 8,000 263 TSTL Tristel 750 268 2,306 760 TUNE Focusrite 400 4,530 3,000 -34 VCT Victrex 292 6,432 5,443 -15 XPP XP Power 240 4,589 6,036 32 Notes

