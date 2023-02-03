Shares for the future: the 22 stocks I think are good value now

Our columnist uses some coarse language as he re-examines the newest constituent in his list of 40 shares he thinks are good long-term investments. Here’s why.

Before we get to this month’s Decision Engine ranking, I want to dwell on its newest constituent, Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO). A couple of emails from readers and an article about the enshittification of the world’s biggest platform businesses such as Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (Google), have got me fretting. Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Open a Trading Account Not my word That is right, I wrote enshittification. It is not my word. It was coined by the author, journalist and stern critic of the monopolistic tendencies of capitalism, Cory Doctorow. A platform brings businesses and consumers together in a marketplace. Google’s search engine brings consumers to advertisers. Amazon brings together retailers and consumers. So does Auto Trader but it specialises in cars. To flourish, platforms must balance the needs of both sides in the exchange and their own commercial imperative to make money, but Mr Doctorow says that is not happening at some of the biggest platforms. He writes, enshittification is the process by which platforms die: “... first, they are good to their users; then they abuse their users to make things better for their business customers; finally, they abuse those business customers to claw back all the value for themselves. Then, they die.” We can see enshittification in the pollution of search results with sponsored links, and the gradual cranking up of fees companies such as Google and Amazon levy on advertisers and retailers. 10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2023

ii view: latest Amazon results disappoint Doctorow is describing a mechanism that is gradually eroding my goodwill towards these businesses. Were there an alternative, I would switch from Google’s enshittified search engine, and I put up with Amazon’s enshittified everything store because it delivers more cheaply, quickly and efficiently than any other retailer. That is, if we subscribe to Prime, a bargain that gives Amazon the opportunity to shake us down with price rises once we have become dependent on it. I felt a burden had been lifted when I deleted my account with the chronically enshittified Facebook years ago, and wonder whether I would feel the same way about Twitter now, which is polluting the feeds we read by giving precedence to users who pay. Since Auto Trader is the dominant online used car marketplace in the UK, it is in a good position to abuse buyers and sellers. It serves up sponsored ads in its listings, and my correspondents have questioned whether locked-in dealers will continue to stump up for its increasing fees. The ability to raise prices is one of the hallmarks of a business that does something valuable, but we need to know Auto Trader is adding at least as much value as it is extracting. Price and volume The company decomposes annual growth in average revenue per retailer per month (ARPR) into three buckets: Revenue growth from changes in price, and from selling more, which it puts into two buckets: stock and product. Stock is the number of vehicles advertised on Auto Trader and Product is what it sells on top of the basic listing, principally more prominent advertising but also, for example, the ability to sell outside a retailer’s home region, and customise Auto Trader “stores”, retailer’s self-administered pages on the platform.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.