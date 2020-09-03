Share Sleuth: why valuation alone is not enough to trigger a ‘sale’

Castings and Portmeirion are ranked 27th and 28th out of the 34 shares in my Decision Engine, all the shares I follow closely. The table shows how I score each share in terms of P (Profitability), R (Risks), S (Strategy), F (Fairness) and V (Value). For more on the Decision Engine see last week’s update.

Castings, a manufacturer of components for large commercial vehicles in the main, and Portmeirion, a designer and manufacturer of tableware and home fragrances, are troubling me.

For many years, I have characterised Castings (reviewed in July) as a stalwart because its return on capital is more than adequate. Castings should be able to reinvest profitably, yet profit today is roughly the same as it was before the Great Financial Crisis in 2008.

Portmeirion (reviewed in June) has also stumbled in pursuit of growth. The company owns popular tableware brands in the UK and the US, but it has struggled to achieve reliable growth in overseas markets where it relies more heavily on distributors. This raises questions about Portmeirion’s strategy because it has been, to an extent, predicated on international expansion.

Castings and Portmeirion are not the lowest-scoring shares in the table because the shares are cheap, but the Share Sleuth portfolio is supposed to be a club of companies that I rely on through thick and thin, and I am not sure they make the grade.

In contrast, I am confident in some aspects of all the other bottom-of-the table businesses. The Share Sleuth portfolio holds three of them: Renishaw (LSE:RSW) (ranked 30), Tristel (LSE:TSTL) (32) and Treatt (LSE:TET) (34).

The scores of these businesses penalise their relatively high valuations, but if I were to dispose of every share in a good business when it traded at a high valuation I would not be a long-term investor.

I have, though, reduced all three holdings in the past and I would again, but valuation alone is not enough to trigger a “sale”.

Too much of a good thing

To trigger a sale, the portfolio’s holding in a share must also have grown too big. Then I reduce the holding to a more reasonable size.

The company closest to breaking through this threshold at the moment has done so twice before. It is Games Workshop (LSE:GAW), ranked 23: