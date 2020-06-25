Shares round-up: Mitie roar, Bunzl on a high, N Brown, fundraisings

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR.) and ITV (LSE:ITV) were among the biggest top flight fallers with declines of more than 3%, while former blue-chip stock easyJet (LSE:EZJ) was down 6% to 697.6p in the FTSE 250 index after completing a £415 million share placing at a price of 703p, a 5% discount on last night’s price.

The company, which recently returned to flying after an absence of 11 weeks, said the fundraising and other measures meant its cash balances of over £3 billion offered a significant liquidity buffer in the event of further disruption or a more protracted recovery.

AIM-listed pubs company Young's & Co also bolstered its balance sheet with an £88 million share placing. The sale was priced at 1,160p, compared with last night's 1,290p, with retail investors able to participate through the PrimaryBid platform.

Proceeds will go towards improving the estate and in acquisition opportunities, although in the light of temporary pub closures Young's noted that net debt had risen to £227 million from its historical average of £152 million. Shares fell more than 15% to 1,095p.

A much smaller discount was on offer from UNITE (LSE:UTG), which raised about £300 million after issuing new shares at 870p. Encouraged by signs that most universities will stage in-person teaching this autumn, UNITE wants the proceeds to help pursue growth opportunities in London and provincial markets. Shares were 7p lower at 890.5p today.

Auto Trader was one of the first companies to take the opportunity to issue new shares, with its fundraising on 1 April securing £186 million towards strengthening its balance sheet.

The online automotive marketplace has been among the most resilient performers in the FTSE 100 index since then, despite being loss-making in April and May as most car showrooms remained closed until the start of this month.

Visitor numbers and enquiries have quickly rebounded to record levels, but Auto Trader shares fell back 7.2p to 518.5p today after it also disclosed a 3% decline in the average number of retailers on its platform. Profits for the year to 31 March were 4% higher at £251.5 million.

There were also some hopeful signs on the trading front from online fashion chain N Brown, with product sales down 21% in the last three weeks compared with 28% across the first quarter. Cash collections in its financial services operation have stabilised, despite guidance from the City regulator giving customers the option to defer payments.

Shares in the Jacamo and SimplyBe owner were down 3% at 37.75p at one point, having rallied off their April low of just 10p.

The improvement for Mitie shares to 95p - the highest level since the March sell-off - came after it revealed its business was proving more resilient to Covid-19 than initially expected. Revenues in April and May were £301.4 million, which is 12% lower than a year earlier.