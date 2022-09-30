Six pension tips to slash your tax bill

Pensions can be a great way to reduce your tax bill, as well as helping you save for a comfortable retirement.

A pension is a fantastic way to save for your retirement but it can also be a handy vehicle to make some big savings on your tax bill.

How much you can save will depend on your circumstances, but some careful planning will help you keep more of your money out of the taxman’s coffers. This is our round-up of six of the best ways your pension can save you tax.

1) Save big with tax relief

The first big tax saving you can make is on the contributions you pay into your pension. As an incentive to save more towards retirement, the government gives you tax relief on your contributions.

For a basic-rate taxpayer, tax relief of 20% is paid, effectively giving you back the income tax you paid on your contribution. This means that for every £100 you pay into your pension, you will receive £25 in tax relief, giving you a total contribution of £125.

Higher and additional rate taxpayers can currently claim back a further 20% and 25% respectively through their self-assessment tax returns.

Whatever your tax band, there are limits on the amount of relief you can receive. You can pay in up to 100% of your income in any tax year, subject to a maximum of £40,000. Plus it’s only available up to age 75.

You can even get tax relief if you do not have any earnings, for instance if you are unemployed, bringing up your family or you want to start a pension for a child. If your annual earnings are £3,600 or less, you can contribute up to £2,880 a year and it will be topped up with tax relief, to a maximum contribution of £3,600.

2) Take back your child benefit

Your pension could also benefit your children. If you have kids and you or your partner earn more than £50,000, you stand to lose some, or all, of your child benefit through a higher rate child benefit charge.

The tax charge is levied on the higher earner at the rate of 1% of your child benefit for every £100 of income above £50,000. So, earn £55,000 and you will lose 50% of your child benefit; earn £60,000 and you will lose the lot.

You may be able to get it back by using your pension. As the taxman uses your income after pension contributions, if you can afford to pay in enough to get below £50,000, you will hang on to your child benefit.

For example, if you have one child and you earn £56,000, you will lose 60% of your child benefit, giving you £8.72 a week. Pay £6,000 (£4,800 + £1,200 in tax relief) into your pension and you will get the full £21.80 in child benefit.

3) Dodge the £100K tax trap

Fortunate enough to earn a six-figure salary? Nice one, but earning more than £100,000 comes with a nasty sting in the tail. For every £2 of earnings over £100,000, your personal income tax allowance is reduced by £1, with it completely swallowed up if you earn £125,140 or more. This clawback also means you effectively pay 60% tax on any earnings between £100,000 and £125,140.

Your pension can help you reduce – or completely avoid – this tax trap. Say you earn £120,000. This would wipe £10,000 off your personal tax allowance. But, as the taxman assesses your income after pension contributions, you could take back your full personal tax allowance by making a £20,000 contribution (£16,000 + £4,000 in tax relief) into your pension. Plus, as a higher-rate taxpayer, you would be able to claim back a further 20%, another £4,000, in your tax return.