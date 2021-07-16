Six US bank stocks: buy, hold, or sell?

After latest quarterly results, our stock picker shares his analysis and opinion on the big American banks.

Goldman and JP Morgan kick off with strong numbers Helped by an investment banking bias, both banks beat revenue and earnings estimates, yet their stocks eased 1% or so. US merger and acquisition activity surged in April and especially May, providing a profits bonanza. Goldman Sachs declared net profit of $5.5 billion (£4 billion) on $15.4 billion revenue – its second highest-ever numbers after a record first quarter – versus just $373 million profit like-for-like. While return on equity eased below 24% after the first quarter, it was over 27% for the first-half-year. I feel more positive about Goldman than other banks, given it enjoys top position globally for corporate finance and has stated its backlog had increased "significantly" since end-2020 – to a record level. Barring losses on the trading side, this could easily keep Goldman's numbers elevated for the rest of this year, in which case a trailing PE below 7x and 2% prospective yield mitigates risk of a slump in equity markets. At $373: Hold.

JP Morgan Chase is on 12x earnings and likewise a 2% yield – albeit earnings per share (EPS) having enjoyed a $2.3 billion boost from reserves releases (linked to credit card and mortgage reserves). The CEO says an improving US economic outlook drove this decision with consumer and wholesale balance sheets "exceptionally strong". Investment bank revenues were mixed, with trading revenue down 30%, offset by $3.4 million corporate finance revenue boosted by takeovers and their financing. The stock eased 3% to about $156 having risen 24% this year. My instinct is to lock in gains, although the CEO is being positive on loans demand. Overall: Hold. Bank of America underperforms the pack This was the sole bank falling short of expectations, yet its shares eased only 3% to $39 – on a trailing PE of around 17x and prospective yield just over 2%. Revenue slipped 4% to $21.6 billion chiefly due to a 6% fall in net interest income amid lower interest rates. Also, lower fixed income trading revenue of $2 billion was well below consensus, yet partly offset by better revenue from equities. EPS still trebled to over $1 after a $1.6 billion reserves release. More positively, the CEO said its loan book grew in the second quarter for the first time since early 2020; but you could say that is priced in anyway given the stock has soared over 30% this year, nearly twice that of the S&P 500 index. Sell.

Citigroup and Wells Fargo out-perform Citigroup beat revenue expectations, though was down 12% to $17.5 billion due to lower fixed income trading also credit cards loans, offset by equities trading and corporate finance. A $1.1 billion reserves release meant EPS nearly quintupled however to $2.85 versus expectations for near $2. The shares eased only very slightly to $68 having hit $80 in June, on an historic price earnings of 9x and prospective yield of 2%. Hold, albeit on a weak basis. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has seen revenue jump 10% to $20.3 billion, with EPS quadrupled to $1.4 versus near $1 expected – boosted by a $1.6 billion reserves release. Yet the CEO cautions: “demand for loans remains muted despite the economic recovery”. ii view: JP Morgan enjoys profits boom, but shares drop

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has seen revenue jump 10% to $20.3 billion, with EPS quadrupled to $1.4 versus near $1 expected – boosted by a $1.6 billion reserves release. Yet the CEO cautions: "demand for loans remains muted despite the economic recovery". Wells' stock rose 4% to $45 despite a very high PE – 31x historic – and a scant sub-1% yield, which combination has deterred me from advocating it. Currently, it is in a sideways consolidation that remains below a $50 range during 2015 to 2018, but I would avoid it. Sell. Morgan Stanley outperforms, similar to Goldman Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock is flat at near $93 despite yesterday beating revenue estimates by 17% at $2.8 billion, with investment banking comprising 87% of this. There is a similar pattern of equities compensating for a shortfall in fixed income trading, while corporate finance rakes in cash. Morgan is also diversified in wealth/investment management – bolstered by acquisitions - which should help smooth earnings. Its asset management side is one of the largest globally, so if asset values remain supported the bank should do well and its stock is not expensive on a PE of 12 and 3% yield. Hold. Federal Reserve's response is the key issue going forward Bank stocks are liable to pivot on whether US inflation proves transitory or ingrained later this year – with the risk of upsetting monetary policy expectations. Rising interest rates would start to heal commercial banks' operating model but strike a blow to equities – hence investment banking revenues. Also, financial stocks do tend to be sensitive to overall changes in market sentiment. The risk/reward profile on US bank stocks therefore looks unfavourable. Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

