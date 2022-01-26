The stocks to pick in a market crash

It’s hard to identify which companies to invest in when sentiment turns sour. To help, our overseas investing expert explains how he does it and what you should do with these big-name stocks.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is no guide to future performance Revenue of $1.14 billion came in the middle of the range projected in previous guidance, and Peloton suggested that losses for the full year would be better than expected. Even so, a projected deficit of $260-270 million is hardly encouraging and means there is no realistic prospect of a dividend. If you cannot make a profit in the good times, how will you fare when the going gets tough? Hobson’s choice: I prefer to rely on fundamentals such as revenue, profits and dividends, especially as judged in the context of yields, pre-earnings ratios and dividend cover in choosing companies to buy. But, in the short term, share price trends can be more important. At the moment investors should be looking for companies that have been unfairly dragged down by the general stock market fall, companies that will be the first to bounce back as fundamentals prevail over short-term swings. Meanwhile, sell Peloton and Netflix. There are better prospects elsewhere. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.