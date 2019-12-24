Stockwatch annual tips review: The best and worst of 2019

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The bull case is that JD has potential to further globalise its brand, although in corporate development terms it’s started to attempt riskier acquisitions – e.g. the troubled Footasylum (LSE:FOOT) last April, which has run into Competition & Markets Authority issues.

Progress has still impressed investors enough for market price to soar 130% this year and, along the way, its executive chairman added 15,000 shares at 613p last July, to own nearly 8.5 million.

On 21x times consensus forward earnings it is not over-priced relative to the sense of a growth stock with a global brand; in the US such a stock might be rated around 30x even higher.

Yet Pentland Group has just recently reduced its majority shareholding from 57.5% to 51%, hinting at a case to lock in at least some gains after such a good run.

Pets at Home (LSE:PETS) exemplifies what the late Jim Slater used to call a “status change” stock – in this case, recovery to growth.

When I drew attention originally at 125p in August 2018 it was London’s third most-shorted stock – allegedly because selling pet products via bricks-and-mortar could not compete with Amazon, and trying to combine veterinary services wouldn’t work.

It was also claimed that younger vets rising in the ranks wouldn’t like a Plc profits culture, and Brexit meant EU vets (meeting a shortage here) were headed home.

Yet a relatively new CEO is defining pet retail/vet care as an integration success story. Investment in lower retail prices and enhanced web offers are winning through, capitalising on a nation of animal lovers willing to spend whatever the economic climate.

So, at 155p last March, I also suggested Pets’ as a key ISA/SIPP tuck-away, given a favourable risk/reward profile to harness the wrappers’ tax advantages than end up a loss you can’t offset.

The stock has enjoyed a bumper 2019 rising over 280p where the PE multiple starts to look rich versus earnings growth however free cash flow is ramping up fast, at around twice earnings. Having tagged the stock a “buy” once again at 208p only last November, I temper my stance to “hold”.

It’s possible this latest squeeze up is caused by hedge funds still short of the stock, buying back, aware of a mistake. I couldn’t see how the business was flawed 16 months ago and it certainly isn’t now; the valuation does look controversial however, according to an earnings or cash flow view, so I wouldn’t dispute anyone preserving gains.

There’s always a special situation somewhere

Mid cap Dart Group (LSE:DTG) in leisure travel and logistics, I rated “buy” last September at 883p after an AGM statement cited strengthening demand for flights and holidays under the Jet2 brand. Then came the Thomas Cook (LSE:TCG) debacle.

Presently, the share price is around 1,710p, the forward PE having risen from about 10.5x to 16x, helped by some earnings upgrading – at least with regard to the current year to March 2020, where a 15% fall has become a 20% rise now anticipate, albeit then a 6.5% slip in 2020/21.