Money markets

Are money market funds safe?

There is no guarantee that the value of a fund will not fall, but they are managed by professional fund managers who aim to maintain their value.

A money market fund is still an investment, even though it is low risk, and could go down in value. Bond prices can fluctuate over time, and it is possible that a company may not be able to pay back its debt.

However, money market funds are diversified across many financial instruments and providers, so the risk of losing your money is low. They own high-quality bonds that are due to mature soon, meaning they are highly unlikely to default or struggle to pay their interest obligations.

Why are cash returns on the rise?

The Bank of England reduced interest rates to historic lows, first during the financial crisis of 2008-09, then at the start of the pandemic in 2020.

In 2009, the base rate was reduced to below 2% for the first time since the Bank of England was created in 1694. In March 2020, rates were cut to a record low of 0.1% in response to Covid-19.

However, in December 2021 the Bank of England began to rapidly increase interest rates to tackle inflation. This had the effect of increasing returns from cash.

What will happen if interest rates keep rising?

As interest rates rise, it is likely that money market funds and some longer-term cash savings accounts will begin to offer more attractive rates of interest.

Should retail investors use money market funds?

When interest rates are near historical low levels, most money market funds show disappointing returns and do not match interest rates on some of the best fixed-interest rate savings accounts.

However, money market funds typically become more competitive as interest rates rise.

What is the rate of return on a money market mutual fund?

Yields on money market funds have risen in 2022 as Bank of England interest rates increased. The yield figure on a fund reflects the amount of income the fund is generating from the underlying investments.