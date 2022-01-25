Super 60 Morningstar makeover

Over two-thirds of active selections on Super 60 outperformed their benchmark over 3 years, with a more mixed picture over the past year

New in on Super 60: Ninety One UK Alpha Fund, Jupiter UK Special Situations Fund, BlackRock Continental European Income Fund, PIMCO Global Investment Grade Credit Fund, Jupiter Japan Income Fund.

Ejected: Liontrust Special Situations Fund, CFP SDL UK Buffettology Fund, JPMorgan European Income Trust, FTF Martin Currie IF Japan Equity Trust, Marlborough Global Bond Fund

Earlier this month, interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest direct-to-consumer investment platform, announced that it has handed over the day care of its rated lists to Morningstar’s Manager Selection Services Group.

Today, ii publishes Morningstar’s changes as it takes over the day care of the list, as well as looking at how Super 60 has fared over three years on ii’s watch. With a handful of new constituents, and another handful of ejections, today’s changes are more of a makeover than a face lift. But there are some interesting surprises, too.

More than two-thirds (72%) of active selections on Super 60 outperformed their respective benchmark index over the past three years since Super 60 was launched.

Scottish Mortgage (LSE:SMT) was the overall best performing constituent, returning 190% and almost double the return of the second-best performing constituent, TR European Growth (recently renamed to European Smaller Companies Trust (LSE:ESCT). In either scenario, it is difficult to imagine such extraordinary returns being repeated any time soon over a three-year period.

The list turnover has been relatively low (under 15% every year), emphasising interactive investor’s long-term view when selecting funds and reflecting the team’s high conviction in chosen managers.

BMO Commercial Property (LSE:BCPT) was the worst performing Super 60 rated fund over 3 years, down 3.6%, followed by Lindsell Train Japanese Equity, down 2.73%. Morningstar has spared the Lindsell Train fund from ejection (ii put it under formal review in November), instead removing FTF Martin Currie Japan Equity (and reclassifying the Lindsell Train fund as ‘Adventurous). Interactive investor did not have the Martin Currie fund under formal review.

Over one year, the Super 60 performance analysis is more mixed, as would be expected over shorter time frames: 51% of active selections outperformed their benchmarks.

Dzmitry Lipski, Head of Funds Research, interactive investor, says: “It’s great to see the majority of active selections performing in-line with our expectations over three years. The shorter-term data is often more mixed, and while we take this with a pinch of salt, it’s always a little sobering when the data is less clear cut – we’re only human!

“We all have to be realistic: investing is a long-term process and we can’t be overly influenced by short term data, good or bad. As we hand over to Morningstar for the day-to-day management, we can take a calm and objective view as our lists evolve. I look forward to monitoring Morningstar’s performance and process as they follow our methodology.”

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “Investors need options they can trust. The Super 60 can help you pick investments that match your investment style and interests, with the list including a wide range of active and passive funds, investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), rigorously selected by impartial experts across core, adventurous, low cost and smaller company categories.

“The latest changes show Morningstar making a clear mark as they take over our list. But they are more of a makeover than a face lift, with most of our selections staying, and a few interesting surprises.”

Super 60 changes

Prior to handing over to Morningstar, interactive investor had already put CFP SDL UK Buffettology under formal review. Morningstar have today removed this fund from Super 60, and replaced it with Jupiter UK Special Situations.

Likewise, JPMorgan European Income (LSE:JETI), which ii has also had under formal review since October 2021, is to be replaced by Morningstar with BlackRock Continental European Income (an open-ended fund). This follows shareholder approval of the JP Morgan trust’s merger with JPMorgan European Growth investment trust. The formal review was initiated by ii because of what would be an increased focus on capital growth for those investors who had been in the income shares

Morningstar have decided to keep TM Crux European Special Situations on the list, which had been under formal review by ii since November 2021.

Key changes: