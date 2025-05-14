Tech bull market in full swing amid AI boom and huge Saudi deals

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) back in the $3 trillion club, a Nasdaq bull market and the fastest rise by the S&P 500 index since April 2020 mark a rapid revival for US markets since their Liberation Day lows.

The de-escalation of the US-China trade war and receding inflation fears have fuelled the recent outperformance, even though uncertainty remains over 90-day trade truces.

Valuations of global tech giants including Nvidia, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) were given an additional boost yesterday after they unveiled agreements with Saudi Arabia’s new state-owned AI company Humain.

The deals formed part of an economic partnership that President Trump struck with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Nvidia shares rose 5.6% by last night’s closing bell, an ascent that helped power the tech-focused Nasdaq 1.6% higher and the Magnificent Seven up by 2.2%.

The move left the chip giant’s valuation above $3 trillion for the first time since late February and within touching distance of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) as Wall Street’s second-largest company at $3.18 trillion.

The Nasdaq is now back in a bull market after climbing 24.5% from its post Liberation Day low, while the S&P 500 index is higher year-to-date for the first time since February.

This follows a rise of 18% since the low of 8 April, leaving the benchmark back within 4% of its record. Deutsche Bank notes the last time the index surged that fast in just over a month was in April 2020, when markets were roaring back from the initial Covid slump.