Time to revisit recovery stocks and faded stars of yesteryear

Follow the herd by all means – but remember to keep your distance. A lot of investors get crushed in the stampede. This advice is always worth following and it is particularly pertinent during the current US reporting season, especially in light of the mass hysteria surrounding the social media app Reddit and the surge of buyers into GameStop (NYSE:GME).

Hedge funds have been portrayed as the villains for shorting overvalued stocks while the leaders of the Peasant Traders’ Revolt are somehow cast as heroes. Yet the rabble rousers have made millions of dollars for themselves. while luring unsuspecting investors into grossly overpriced stocks. Hedge funds provide useful signals and create investment opportunities for ordinary mortals.

When hedge funds short sell, consider whether they have got it right. If the target company is solvent and profitable, look for the chance to buy in at a cheap level. When short sellers close their positions they will be buying stock, thus helping to start a revival from a lower level.

Shares in drug companies have naturally done well in the pandemic, while travel and hotels have understandably suffered. The case for tech stocks soaring during lockdowns is more problematic: it is true that demand for many products, both in hardware and cloud computing, has been ramped up by home working, but that phenomenon has to some extent been factored in and may not be repeated as workers drift back to the office.

The picture is clouded by the reappearance in new guises of some faded stars of yesteryear. This was a factor in the saga of GameStop, a computer games and electronics chain. New directors are trying to take the company away from its declining bricks and mortar past and into new areas.

Even so, quite why anyone thought that shares trading below $20 at the start of this year could be worth over $400 just two weeks later is a mystery. But then the people who jumped on the bandwagon just before the wheels fell off were not thinking, just following the herd.