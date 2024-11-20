A Trump trade, an obvious buy and a riskier stock idea

American energy stocks stand to gain if President-elect Donald Trump goes ahead with his oil sector vow to “drill, baby, drill”. Plentiful supplies of oil and gas should reduce costs for power supply companies as extra oil and gas production in the United States helps to offset production cuts by Opec nations. This could be a good time to consider buying Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)after a recent share price fall.

Once again, as in 2016, Trump will inherit an economy in pretty good shape, with demand for energy at work and home increasing rather than tailing off. The only worry is that he will spark trade wars that damage the US economy, but his bark is likely to be worse than his bite.

Duke shares have slipped back from a peak at $120 in October to around $113 now, where the price/earnings (PE) ratio is only a little on the high side at 20, while the dividend is pretty good for the New York Stock Exchange at 3.65%.

In addition, those seeking to take a contrarian view or looking for promising smaller companies that normally fall off the radar, may like to consider companies whose shares reacted badly to Trump’s election.

Fears that green energy will be cast aside by the new Trump administration took solar storage firm Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA) down from $7.06 immediately before the poll to $3.65 and solar panel manufacturer First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR)from $215 to $195.

Sunnova has been on a steady decline since topping $50 in 2021 and First Solar has been slipping back after peaking near $280 in May, so the fall is not all Trump-related by any means. First Solar’s PE ratio is now a comfortable 16.4 but it does not pay a dividend.

Yet green energy surely still has a place in America’s plans even if it does not get the priority it had under Joe Biden.

Hobson’s choice: I have long regarded Duke Energy as a solid prospect to hold in any long-term portfolio and that view does not change. After the recent slippage from a new peak, the shares have become a buy again. If, instead, you fancy a risky punt, I think the prospects at First Solar are far better than at Sunnova.