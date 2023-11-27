The UK fund we’ve bought that’s in fine form

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

If you look at the top funds from the Targeted Absolute Returns sector over the same period, you can see that the funds are far less closely correlated.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The worst-performing fund in this sector, over the same time frame, had gone down by 5%. The TM Tellworth Select fund is second in the table, with a 26-week return of 6.5%, but the main reason why we have selected it is because of its consistent performance over the last three years. Markets have been volatile over the last few months and hopefully the funds that have weathered previous storms will be well placed to hold their own in the current environment.

The Targeted Absolute funds typically have a strong focus on risk management and can use various strategies, including hedging, to mitigate downside risk and protect capital during market downturns. However, some fund managers seem to be better at it than others. Although the funds aim to make positive returns over three years or less, not all do. The abrdn Global Absolute Ret Strategy fund seems to have gone steadily in the wrong direction.

Having selected a fund, for whatever reason, it always makes sense to monitor it to make sure it is doing what you expected it to do. Although we are hoping that the Tellworth UK Select fund continues on its current trajectory, we will be keeping a close eye on it.