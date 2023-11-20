Four little-known funds delivering consistent returns

This content is provided by Saltydog Investor. It is a third-party supplier and not part of interactive investor. It is provided for information only and does not constitute a personal recommendation.

At Saltydog Investor, we are always on the lookout for funds that are doing consistently well, and recently they have not been easy to find. Last month, only 8% of the funds that we analyse rose in value, down from 35% in September. Only 3% of funds have gone up in each of the last three months and less that 1% have gone up in each of the last four months. Invest with ii: Buy Global Funds | Top Investment Funds | Open a Trading Account

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. I was slightly surprised that none of the funds from the money markets sectors made the shortlist, especially when you think how well they have been doing over the last year. The problem is that if you go back a bit further to when interest rates were almost zero, the funds were sometimes unable to make enough to cover their costs. They never lost much, but there were some six-month periods when they went down rather than up. However, over the last year their performance has improved dramatically as interest rates have been rising. We currently hold three funds from the money market sectors in our demonstration portfolios. They are the L&G Cash Trust fund, Royal London Short Term Money Mkt and abrdn Sterling Money Market. They have all gone up by around 2.5% in the last six months.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance.