The UK housebuilder stocks 'primed for recovery'

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. UBS wrote last week that the industry is approaching an attractive earnings recovery cycle, reflecting its view that volumes and margins are likely to have troughed in 2024. Sales rates so far in 2025 are up 4% on average at around 0.65 per site per week, which UBS regards as a healthy level in the context of history and without Help to Buy. The industry commentary on sales outlets has been mixed but on balance the sector expects a net improvement from this point, which should aid volume growth in 2026. FTSE 100 shares round-up: Lloyds Bank, Diploma, Smiths Group

Stockwatch: is this still a growth share with legs? Pricing and the use of incentives has remained stable, while build cost inflation is in line with expectations at around the low single-digit level. UBS is encouraged by improving affordability metrics, driven by falling mortgage rates and increasing UK wages. It estimates that a 75 basis point decline in swap rates would result in a return to the long-run average in terms of mortgage payments as a percentage of take-home pay. The bank adds: “We also note the continued recovery in mortgage approvals and housing transactions. Downside risk remains the impact of macroeconomic uncertainty to consumer confidence and headwinds to discretionary pay.” Over the longer-term, it adds that supportive planning policy reform should drive volume recovery and improve asset turn. Vodafone begins to ring the changes

Sign up to our free newsletter for investment ideas, latest news and award-winning analysis Among the bank’s other Buy recommendations, price targets of 575p and 3,500p for Barratt Redrow and Bellway represent upsides on last week’s level of 26% and 30% respectively. Berkeley is seen 20% higher at 4965p, Persimmon up 15% to 1,540p and Crest Nicholson 19% higher at 220p. Vistry is Sell rated with a price target of 450p.

