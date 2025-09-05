The Week Ahead: AB Foods, Dunelm, Fevertree, Vistry

There’s a mix of company results scheduled for the coming days, including stocks in the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and AIM. Here are the key dates for your diary.

5th September 2025

Monday 8 September

Trading statements

Concurrent Technologies, Norman Broadbent, Phoenix Group Holdings, ProBiotix Health, SigmaRoc

AGM/EGM

TheWorks.co.uk

Tuesday 9 September

Trading statements

Computacenter, Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Flowtech Fluidpower, Gamma Communications, GetBusy, hVIVO, James Fisher & Sons, Likewise Group, Luceco, Midwich, Mobico Group, PCI-PAL, Pebble Group, Regional REIT, Somero Enterprises

AGM/EGM

accesso Technology, Bluebird Mining Ventures, Custodian Property Income REIT, Henderson European Trust, IntelliAM AI, LendInvest, Monks Investment Trust, Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Wednesday 10 September

Trading statements

Anpario, Artisanal Spirits, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Central Asia Metals, Finseta, Gym Group, Old Mutual, Pan African Resources, Property Franchise Group, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY), Warpaint London

AGM/EGM

Albion Enterprise VCT, Chelverton UK Dividend Trust, Dekel Agri-Vision, Inqo Investments, Lowland Investment Co, Mulberry Group, Polar Capital Technology Trust, ProCook Group

Thursday 11 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include M&G, Goodwin and Greggs.

Trading statements

Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Energean, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Lords Group Trading, Oakley Capital Investments, Playtech, RTW Biotech Opportunities, Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Co, Trainline

AGM/EGM

Ferrexpo, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Revolution Beauty Group, Samuel Heath & Sons, Trifast

Friday 12 September

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Caledonian Holdings, On The Beach Group

