The Week Ahead: AB Foods, Dunelm, Fevertree, Vistry
There’s a mix of company results scheduled for the coming days, including stocks in the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and AIM. Here are the key dates for your diary.
5th September 2025 13:03
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 8 September
Trading statements
Concurrent Technologies, Norman Broadbent, Phoenix Group Holdings, ProBiotix Health, SigmaRoc
AGM/EGM
TheWorks.co.uk
Tuesday 9 September
Trading statements
Computacenter, Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), Flowtech Fluidpower, Gamma Communications, GetBusy, hVIVO, James Fisher & Sons, Likewise Group, Luceco, Midwich, Mobico Group, PCI-PAL, Pebble Group, Regional REIT, Somero Enterprises
AGM/EGM
accesso Technology, Bluebird Mining Ventures, Custodian Property Income REIT, Henderson European Trust, IntelliAM AI, LendInvest, Monks Investment Trust, Schroder British Opportunities Trust
Wednesday 10 September
Trading statements
Anpario, Artisanal Spirits, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Central Asia Metals, Finseta, Gym Group, Old Mutual, Pan African Resources, Property Franchise Group, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY), Warpaint London
AGM/EGM
Albion Enterprise VCT, Chelverton UK Dividend Trust, Dekel Agri-Vision, Inqo Investments, Lowland Investment Co, Mulberry Group, Polar Capital Technology Trust, ProCook Group
Thursday 11 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include M&G, Goodwin and Greggs.
Trading statements
Distribution Finance Capital Holdings, Energean, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Lords Group Trading, Oakley Capital Investments, Playtech, RTW Biotech Opportunities, Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Co, Trainline
AGM/EGM
Ferrexpo, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Revolution Beauty Group, Samuel Heath & Sons, Trifast
Friday 12 September
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Caledonian Holdings, On The Beach Group
