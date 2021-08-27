The Week Ahead: Barratt Developments, 888 Holdings, US jobs data
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results to watch for in what is a four-day week.
Monday 30 August
UK stock market shut for Bank Holiday
Tuesday 31 August
Trading statements
Atlas Mara, Old Mutual, Bunzl, John Menzies, CentralNic
AGM/EGM
APQ Global, Iomart, Just Group, RUA Life Sciences, Rutherford Health
Wednesday 1 September
Trading statements
888 Holdings (LSE:888), Alpha FX Group, Arcontech, Churchill China, Dalata Hotel Group, Johnson Service, Kainos, Petropavlovsk, PPHE Hotel Group, WH Smith
AGM/EGM
Block Energy, Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust, Eckoh, Jupiter Green Investment Trust, Kinovo, McColl's Retail Group, Prime People, Severfield
Thursday 2 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Admiral Group (LSE:ADM) and miners Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), BHP Group (LSE:BHP) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN).
Trading statements
Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Camellia, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trus, EnQuest, Gem Diamonds, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Gym Grou, Inspired Energy, Melrose Industries, Mpac, Wentworth Resources
AGM/EGM
Blue Planet Investment Trust, Carclo, CloudCoCo Group, Jet2, Safestay, Watches of Switzerland
Friday 3 September
US non-farm payrolls data (watch my video for further discussion of the jobs outlook).
Trading statements
Eurocell
AGM/EGM
Berkeley Group Holdings, Stagecoach
