The Week Ahead: Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group, WH Smith
The pace of corporate results is picking up, but all eyes will be on the housebuilders as the troubled sector’s big hitters begin issuing updates. Here are the main events to watch out for.
Monday 5 September
Trading statements
Belvoir, Dechra Pharmaceuticals
AGM/EGM
Highway Capital, Hill & Smith, Hydrogen Utopia International, LXi REIT, Monks Investment Trust, Totally
Tuesday 6 September
Trading statements
Accrol Group Holdings, Alumasc, shtead, Capricorn Energy, Gamma Communications, Headlam Group, Inspired, IQE, Lords Group, Luceco, Michelmersh Brick, Midwich Group, NCC Group, PCI-PAL, Pebble Group, Quixant, STV Group, WAG Payment Solutions, WANdisco
AGM/EGM
Ashtead, Berkeley Group, Brickability, Castelnau Group, DS Smith, Lamprell, Renold
Wednesday 7 September
Trading statements
Bakkavor Group, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Equals Group, M Winkworth, Malin Corp, Petropavlovsk, Somero Enterprises, Tissue Regenix, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH).
AGM/EGM
BlueRock Diamonds, CVC Income & Growth, Halfords, Jupiter Green Investment Trust, Mulberry, Okyo Pharma, Polar Capital, Redcentric, Seed Innovations, Trifast, Yellow Cake
Thursday 8 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Greggs, Harbour Energy and Serco.
Trading statements
Arecor Therapeutics, Cairn Homes, Curtis Banks, Darktrace, Destiny Pharma, Duke Royalty, Emis, Energean, Funding Circle Holdings, Genus, International Public Partnerships, Melrose Industries, Mpac Group, Oakley Capital Investments, Open Orphan, Restaurant Group, Safestore, Severfield, Shield Therapeutics, SourceBio International, Spire Healthcare, Sylvania Platinum, Vistry Group
AGM/EGM
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Caretech, Chariot, Chelverton UK Dividend Trust, Currys, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust, Invesco Asia Trust, LendInvest, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Montanaro European Smaller Cos Trust, ScotGems, Semper Fortis Esports, Severfield, Speedy Hire, SysGroup, WH Ireland, XPS Pensions Group
Friday 9 September
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust, Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE:BKG), BH Macro, Gear4Music, ReNeuron, Victoria
