The Week Ahead: Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group, WH Smith

2nd September 2022 14:06

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

The pace of corporate results is picking up, but all eyes will be on the housebuilders as the troubled sector’s big hitters begin issuing updates. Here are the main events to watch out for.

Monday 5 September

Trading statements

Belvoir, Dechra Pharmaceuticals

AGM/EGM

Highway Capital, Hill & Smith, Hydrogen Utopia International, LXi REIT, Monks Investment Trust, Totally

Tuesday 6 September

Trading statements

Accrol Group Holdings, Alumasc, shtead, Capricorn Energy, Gamma Communications, Headlam Group, Inspired, IQE, Lords Group, Luceco, Michelmersh Brick, Midwich Group, NCC Group, PCI-PAL, Pebble Group, Quixant, STV Group, WAG Payment Solutions, WANdisco

AGM/EGM

Ashtead, Berkeley Group, Brickability, Castelnau Group, DS Smith, Lamprell, Renold

Wednesday 7 September

Trading statements

Bakkavor Group, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Equals Group, M Winkworth, Malin Corp, Petropavlovsk, Somero Enterprises, Tissue Regenix, WH Smith (LSE:SMWH).

AGM/EGM

BlueRock Diamonds, CVC Income & Growth, Halfords, Jupiter Green Investment Trust, Mulberry, Okyo Pharma, Polar Capital, Redcentric, Seed Innovations, Trifast, Yellow Cake

Thursday 8 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Greggs, Harbour Energy and Serco.

Trading statements

Arecor Therapeutics, Cairn Homes, Curtis Banks, Darktrace, Destiny Pharma, Duke Royalty, Emis, Energean, Funding Circle Holdings, Genus, International Public Partnerships, Melrose Industries, Mpac Group, Oakley Capital Investments, Open Orphan, Restaurant Group, Safestore, Severfield, Shield Therapeutics, SourceBio International, Spire Healthcare, Sylvania Platinum, Vistry Group

AGM/EGM

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Caretech, Chariot, Chelverton UK Dividend Trust, Currys, Euromoney Institutional Investor, Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust, Invesco Asia Trust, LendInvest, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, Montanaro European Smaller Cos Trust, ScotGems, Semper Fortis Esports, Severfield, Speedy Hire, SysGroup, WH Ireland, XPS Pensions Group

Friday 9 September

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust, Berkeley Group Holdings (LSE:BKG), BH Macro, Gear4Music, ReNeuron, Victoria

