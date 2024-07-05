Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Barratt Developments, Vistry, Jet2

Another group of high-profile companies have prepared results for your analysis in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

5th July 2024 12:33

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 8 July

Trading statements

Knights Group, ME Group International, Unite

AGM/EGM

Belluscura, Celsius Resources, Landore Resources, Majestic Corp

Tuesday 9 July

Trading statements

Celebrus Technologies, Hunting, Kinovo, Synectics, TPXImpact Holdings, Velocity Composites, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY)

AGM/EGM

British Land, MyCelx Technologies, Oneiro Energy, Pacific Assets Trust

Wednesday 10 July

Trading statements

Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Grafton, Gym Group, Liontrust Asset Management, PageGroup, Zigup

AGM/EGM

Acuity RM Group, National Grid, Octopus Apollo VCT, Secure Property Development & Investment, Worldwide Healthcare Trust

Thursday 11 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Halma and WH Smith.

Trading statements

Hays, Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2), Severn Trent, Trustpilot

AGM/EGM

Angle, BT, Bytes Technology, DCC, Dr Martens, Land Securities, Pets At Home, Renewi, RentGuarantor Holdings, RS Group, Severn Trent

Friday 12 July

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Steppe Cement

