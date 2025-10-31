The Week Ahead: BP, M&S, Diageo, BT, IAG, Sainsbury
There’s a big bunch of FTSE 100 companies publishing eagerly awaited results in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
31st October 2025 13:55
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 3 November
Trading statements
Diversified Energy, Empiric Student Property, Kosmos Energy
AGM/EGM
AstraZeneca, Petershill Partners, Treatt
Tuesday 4 November
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), BP (LSE:BP.), Domino's Pizza, dotdigital Group, EnSilica, Focusrite, International Workplace Group, Smiths News
AGM/EGM
Murray Income Trust, MyHealthChecked
Wednesday 5 November
Trading statements
Barratt Redrow, Braemar, Burford Capital, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Conduit Holdings, JD Wetherspoon, Lancashire Holdings, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Metro Bank, TP ICAP, Trainline, Vanquis Banking Group, Water Intelligence, Weir
AGM/EGM
Amicorp FS (UK), Barratt Redrow, Gelion, Manchester & London Investment Trust
Thursday 6 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Galliford Try, HSBC and Unilever.
Trading statements
AstraZeneca, Auto Trader, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), CRH, Derwent London, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Harbour Energy, Helios Towers, HgCapital Trust, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hiscox, Howden Joinery, IMI, ITV, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY), National Grid, OSB Group, RS Group, S4 Capital, Smith & Nephew, Tate & Lyle, TBC Bank Group, Vistry, Watches of Switzerland, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
AGM/EGM
Ashmore Group, Atlantic Lithium, AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Diageo, HSS Hire, Tavistock Investments, Time Finance
Friday 7 November
Trading statements
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)
AGM/EGM
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust, Pennpetro Energy
