The Week Ahead: BP, M&S, Diageo, BT, IAG, Sainsbury

There’s a big bunch of FTSE 100 companies publishing eagerly awaited results in the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

31st October 2025 13:55

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 3 November

Trading statements

Diversified Energy, Empiric Student Property, Kosmos Energy

AGM/EGM

AstraZeneca, Petershill Partners, Treatt

Tuesday 4 November

Trading statements

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), BP (LSE:BP.), Domino's Pizza, dotdigital Group, EnSilica, Focusrite, International Workplace Group, Smiths News

AGM/EGM

Murray Income Trust, MyHealthChecked

Wednesday 5 November

Trading statements

Barratt Redrow, Braemar, Burford Capital, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Conduit Holdings, JD Wetherspoon, Lancashire Holdings, Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS), Metro Bank, TP ICAP, Trainline, Vanquis Banking Group, Water Intelligence, Weir

AGM/EGM

Amicorp FS (UK), Barratt Redrow, Gelion, Manchester & London Investment Trust

Thursday 6 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Galliford Try, HSBC and Unilever.

Trading statements

AstraZeneca, Auto Trader, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), CRH, Derwent London, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Harbour Energy, Helios Towers, HgCapital Trust, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Hiscox, Howden Joinery, IMI, ITV, Sainsbury (J) (LSE:SBRY)​​​​​​​, National Grid, OSB Group, RS Group, S4 Capital, Smith & Nephew, Tate & Lyle, TBC Bank Group, Vistry, Watches of Switzerland, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

AGM/EGM

Ashmore Group, Atlantic Lithium, AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Diageo, HSS Hire, Tavistock Investments, Time Finance

Friday 7 November

Trading statements

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)

AGM/EGM

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust, Pennpetro Energy

