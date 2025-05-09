The Week Ahead: Burberry, Compass, National Grid
Among a host of FTSE 100 stocks issuing updates over the next few days, there are plenty of popular mid- and small-caps publishing results. Here are the key dates for your diary.
9th May 2025 13:19
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 12 May
Trading statements
Caledonia Mining Corp, Diversified Energy
AGM/EGM
Catenai, Greatland Gold, Henderson International Income Trust, JPMorgan Global Growth & Income, International Paper Co, SpaceandPeople, Sunda Energy
Tuesday 13 May
Trading statements
Bytes Technology, DCC, Diaceutics, IQE, On The Beach Group, Renew Holdings, Treatt
AGM/EGM
Aura Renewable Acquisitions, Chesnara, Hutchmed (China), ITV, James Fisher & Sons, Macfarlane, Mendell Helium, Midwich Group, Phoenix Group, Serinus Energy, St James's Place
Wednesday 14 May
Trading statements
Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Compass Group (LSE:CPG), Conduit Holdings, Vertu Motors, Victorian Plumbing
AGM/EGM
Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Burford Capital, Coro Energy, Ithaca Energy, Keller, LMS Capital, Niox Group, Prudential, Savills, Seplat Energy, Spirax, Spire Healthcare, TP ICAP, Vanquis Banking, Vistry
Thursday 15 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, GSK, Tesco and Unilever.
Trading statements
Auction Technology Group, Grainger, Lion Finance Group, National Grid (LSE:NG.), Nexus Infrastructure, Ondine Biomedical, United Utilities
AGM/EGM
Alpha Group International, Central Asia Metals, Ceres Power, Computacenter, Costain, Eurocell, Funding Circle Holdings, Games Workshop, Global Opportunities Trust, Greencoat Renewables, H&T Group, Hammerson, Helios Towers, Hiscox, Ibstock, Iconic Labs, Inchcape, Kenmare Resources, Lloyds Banking Group, M&C Saatchi, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Mobius Investment Trust, Montanaro European Smaller Cos Trust, Next, PensionBee, Public Policy Holding Co, Regional REIT, Secure Trust Bank, Smithson Investment Trust, Unite Group
Friday 16 May
Trading statements
Land Securities, Vesuvius
AGM/EGM
CLS Holdings, Cerillion, H & T Group, Nativo Resources, Proteome Sciences
