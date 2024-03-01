Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Entain, ITV, Legal & General, Aviva, Ashtead, Tullow Oil

There’s another flurry of corporate results for investors to wade through in the coming days, among them two of the country’s biggest insurance companies. Here are the key dates for your diary.

1st March 2024 13:24

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 4 March

Trading statements

Clarkson, Craneware, GlobalData, Quartix Technologies

AGM/EGM

Ascent Resources, JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities, Lexington Gold

Tuesday 5 March

Trading statements 

Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), Bakkavor Group, Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Blackbird, Dotdigital, Ferguson, Foxtons, Fresnillo, Greggs, Headlam, Inchcape, Intertek, IWG, Johnson Service, Keller, Reach, Rotork, SIG, Somero Enterprises, STV Group, Travis Perkins, XP Power 

AGM/EGM

Ajax Resources, Beowulf Mining, CC Japan Income & Growth Trust, Driver Group, Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Jersey Electricity

Wednesday 6 March

Trading statements

Breedon, Capita, ConvaTec, DS Smith, Galliford Try, Greencoat Renewables, Ibstock, Lancashire Holdings, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Netcall, Nexxen International, Nichols, Quilter, Rathbones Group, Ricardo, Spirent Communications, TClarke, Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW), CLS Holdings 

AGM/EGM

Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust, Mila Resources, Paragon Banking Group

Thursday 7 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Berkeley Group, HSBC, Rio Tinto and Standard Chartered.

Trading statements

Admiral Group, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Beazley, Brooks Macdonald, Coats Group, Darktrace, Elementis, Entain (LSE:ENT), Funding Circle Holdings, Harbour Energy, ITV (LSE:ITV), Kier Group, Melrose Industries, Nexus Infrastructure, PageGroup, Rentokil Initial, Robert Walters, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, TT Electronics, Tyman

AGM/EGM

Asia Strategic Holdings, CT UK Capital & Income Investment Trust, Henderson Opportunities Trust, XPS Pensions Group

Friday 8 March

Trading statements 

FBD Holdings, Informa 

AGM/EGM

Allergy Therapeutics, Chenavari Toro Income Fund, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund

