The Week Ahead: Entain, ITV, Legal & General, Aviva, Ashtead, Tullow Oil
There’s another flurry of corporate results for investors to wade through in the coming days, among them two of the country’s biggest insurance companies. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 4 March
Trading statements
Clarkson, Craneware, GlobalData, Quartix Technologies
AGM/EGM
Ascent Resources, JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities, Lexington Gold
Tuesday 5 March
Trading statements
Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), Bakkavor Group, Beeks Financial Cloud Group, Blackbird, Dotdigital, Ferguson, Foxtons, Fresnillo, Greggs, Headlam, Inchcape, Intertek, IWG, Johnson Service, Keller, Reach, Rotork, SIG, Somero Enterprises, STV Group, Travis Perkins, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Ajax Resources, Beowulf Mining, CC Japan Income & Growth Trust, Driver Group, Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Jersey Electricity
Wednesday 6 March
Trading statements
Breedon, Capita, ConvaTec, DS Smith, Galliford Try, Greencoat Renewables, Ibstock, Lancashire Holdings, Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN), Netcall, Nexxen International, Nichols, Quilter, Rathbones Group, Ricardo, Spirent Communications, TClarke, Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW), CLS Holdings
AGM/EGM
Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust, Mila Resources, Paragon Banking Group
Thursday 7 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Berkeley Group, HSBC, Rio Tinto and Standard Chartered.
Trading statements
Admiral Group, Aviva (LSE:AV.), Beazley, Brooks Macdonald, Coats Group, Darktrace, Elementis, Entain (LSE:ENT), Funding Circle Holdings, Harbour Energy, ITV (LSE:ITV), Kier Group, Melrose Industries, Nexus Infrastructure, PageGroup, Rentokil Initial, Robert Walters, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, TT Electronics, Tyman
AGM/EGM
Asia Strategic Holdings, CT UK Capital & Income Investment Trust, Henderson Opportunities Trust, XPS Pensions Group
Friday 8 March
Trading statements
FBD Holdings, Informa
AGM/EGM
Allergy Therapeutics, Chenavari Toro Income Fund, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund
