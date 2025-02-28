The Week Ahead: Flutter, ITV, Greggs, Entain, Reckitt Benckiser
More popular names release results in the coming days as markets remain volatile, with stocks making big moves in either direction. Here are the key dates for your diary.
28th February 2025 14:41
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 3 March
Trading statements
Bunzl, Senior, Smithson Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Cloudbreak Discovery, Mears Group
Tuesday 4 March
Trading statements
Ashtead, Bakkavor, Beazley, Blackbird, Fresnillo, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Greggs (LSE:GRG), International Workplace Group, Intertek, Johnson Service Group, Kitwave, Origin Enterprises, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, PCI-PAL, Reach, Seplat Energy, Weir
AGM/EGM
MaxRets Ventures, Watkin Jones
Wednesday 5 March
Trading statements
AssetCo, Breedon, Dowlais, Foxtons, Ibstock, Netcall, Quilter, Ricardo
AGM/EGM
Jersey Electricity, XP Factory
Thursday 6 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Dr Martens, HSBC and Rio Tinto.
Trading statements
Admiral Group, Coats Group, Dalata Hotel Group, Elementis, Endeavour Mining, Entain (LSE:ENT), Funding Circle, Grafton, Greencoat Renewables, Harbour Energy, Hunting, Informa, ITV (LSE:ITV), Lancashire Holdings, Melrose Industries, PageGroup, Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), Rentokil Initial, Robert Walters, Schroders
AGM/EGM
Aberforth Smaller Cos Trust, APQ Global Ltd, AssetCo, Blackrock Income & Growth Investment Trust, Tertiary Minerals
Friday 7 March
Trading statements
Just Group, Stelrad Group
AGM/EGM
Gusbourne, JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities, Theracryf
