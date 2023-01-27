Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Glencore, GSK, Vodafone, BT, Shell

27th January 2023 12:38

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

It’s a huge week for corporate results, with five of the UK’s biggest companies publishing updates over the week. There’s also another flurry of results in the US.

Monday 30 January

Trading statements

Computacenter, DP Eurasia, Porvair, Ryanair, Sthree

AGM/EGM

Bluebird Merchant Ventures, Contango Holdings, Hollywood Bowl, SkinBioTherapeutics, Starwood European Real Estate Finance, Webis Holdings

Tuesday 31 January

Trading statements

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust, Applied Graphene Materials, Ecora Resources, Ince Group, ITM Power, NWF Group, Uru Metals, Pets at Home, Renewi

AGM/EGM

Hydrogen Future Industries, Mobile Streams, Residential Secure Income, Star Phoenix Group, Team, Yamana Gold, Zamaz

Wednesday 1 February

Trading statements

Entain, FDM Group, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), GSK (LSE:GSK), Restore, UK Commercial Property REIT, Virgin Money UK, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

AGM/EGM

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust, Baronsmead Venture Trust, Capricorn Energy, Catalyst Media, Hyve Group, Imperial Brands, Premier Miton, Renew Holdings, Schroder Asia Pacific Fund

Thursday 2 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Hollywood Bowl, JLEN Environmental Assets Group and Paragon Banking Group.

Trading statements

Airtel Africa, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Cranswick, JTC, Jadestone Energy, NCC Group, Renishaw, ScS Group, Shell (LSE:SHEL)

AGM/EGM

abrdn Equity Income Trust, Alteration Earth, Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust, JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust, Sage, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Tectonic Gold, ValiRx

Friday 3 February

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Catalyst Media, Cerillion, Focusrite

