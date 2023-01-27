The Week Ahead: Glencore, GSK, Vodafone, BT, Shell
It’s a huge week for corporate results, with five of the UK’s biggest companies publishing updates over the week. There’s also another flurry of results in the US.
Monday 30 January
Trading statements
Computacenter, DP Eurasia, Porvair, Ryanair, Sthree
AGM/EGM
Bluebird Merchant Ventures, Contango Holdings, Hollywood Bowl, SkinBioTherapeutics, Starwood European Real Estate Finance, Webis Holdings
Tuesday 31 January
Trading statements
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust, Applied Graphene Materials, Ecora Resources, Ince Group, ITM Power, NWF Group, Uru Metals, Pets at Home, Renewi
AGM/EGM
Hydrogen Future Industries, Mobile Streams, Residential Secure Income, Star Phoenix Group, Team, Yamana Gold, Zamaz
Wednesday 1 February
Trading statements
Entain, FDM Group, Glencore (LSE:GLEN), GSK (LSE:GSK), Restore, UK Commercial Property REIT, Virgin Money UK, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)
AGM/EGM
Baronsmead Second Venture Trust, Baronsmead Venture Trust, Capricorn Energy, Catalyst Media, Hyve Group, Imperial Brands, Premier Miton, Renew Holdings, Schroder Asia Pacific Fund
Thursday 2 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Hollywood Bowl, JLEN Environmental Assets Group and Paragon Banking Group.
Trading statements
Airtel Africa, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Cranswick, JTC, Jadestone Energy, NCC Group, Renishaw, ScS Group, Shell (LSE:SHEL)
AGM/EGM
abrdn Equity Income Trust, Alteration Earth, Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust, JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust, Sage, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Tectonic Gold, ValiRx
Friday 3 February
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Catalyst Media, Cerillion, Focusrite
