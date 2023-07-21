Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Unilever, Shell, BT

21st July 2023 11:46

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

It’s been an eventful start to results reporting season in the US. Now it’s the turn of UK companies to reveal how business is going. Here are the important dates for your diary.

Monday 24 July

Trading statements 

discoverIE, Cranswick, Glantus Holdings, MoneySupermarket.com, Science Group, Shanta Gold, South32, Vodafone

AGM/EGM

Barryroe Offshore Energy, Cranswick, discoverIE, MobilityOne, Plus500, TClarke, WANdisco 

Tuesday 25 July

Trading statements

City of London Investment, Compass, Croda International, Games Workshop, Greencore, Hummingbird Resources, MITIE, Paragon Banking, Reach, Smart Metering Systems, Tristel, Tyman, Unilever (LSE:ULVR), Unite Group 

AGM/EGM

ADM Energy, Atome Energy, B&M European Value Retail, GlobalData, JZ Capital Partners, MITIE, Molecular Energies, Polymetal International, Safestay, Verditek, Vodafone Group

Wednesday 26 July

Trading statements

Aptitude Software Group, Breedon, Conduit Holdings, Ecora Resources, Fresnillo, FRP Advisory Group, Gresham Technologies, Hargreaves Services, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Marston's, Nichols, Primary Health Properties, Rathbones, Rio Tinto, Science Group, Van Elle Holdings 

AGM/EGM

Aquila Services, Blackstone Loan Financing, BP Marsh & Partners, Eurasia Mining, Molten Ventures, Motorpoint, NewRiver REIT, Ninety One, Norcros, Oracle Power, Palace Capital, ProBiotix Health, Seeen, Silverwood Brands, Triad Group, Water Intelligence, Zephyr Energy

Thursday 27 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bloomsbury Publishing and SSE.

Trading statements

Allianz Technology Trust, Antofagasta, BT Group (LSE:BT.A), Capital & Regional, Card Factory, Checkit, Deliveroo, Derwent London, Entain, Global Connectivity, Hostelworld, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Lancashire Holdings, OSB Group, Petrofac, Redcentric, S&U, Savills, Secure Trust Bank, Shell (LSE:SHEL), Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Videndum, Wheaton Precious Metals 

AGM/EGM

Foresight Group Holdings, Marks Electrical Group, Silver Bullet Data Services

Friday 28 July 

Trading statements

AstraZeneca, IMI, Intertek, NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Rightmove

AGM/EGM

African Pioneer, Bezant Resources, Braveheart Investment Group, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, DP Poland, Helical, Jangada Mines, Mercantile Ports & Logistics, MetalNRG, Northern 2 VCT, R&Q Insurance, Science In Sport, Xtract Resources

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

