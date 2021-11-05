Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: M&S, Burberry, AB Foods

5th November 2021 12:44

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Loading

Share on

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.

Monday 8 November

Trading statements

Argentex, Cake Box Holdings, Dignity, DX Group, Kosmos Energy, Sirius Real Estate, Ultra Electronics

AGM/EGM

B&M European Value Retail

Tuesday 9 November

Trading statements

Alfa Financial Software, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, DCC, Direct Line, Genedrive, Grafton Group, Meggitt, Oxford Instruments, Persimmon, Renewi, Shepherd Neame, Warehouse REIT, Watches of Switzerland

AGM/EGM

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust, Ironveld, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Wednesday 10 November

Trading statements

Aveva Group, Bowleven, Glanbia, Halfords, ITV, JD Wetherspoon, Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), Picton Property Income, Renold, S4 Capital, Tracsis, Vistry Group, Zoo Digital

AGM/EGM

European Opportunities Trust, Hays, Newmark Security, PCI-PAL, ThinkSmart, Thor Mining

Thursday 11 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Sainsbury’s and Galliford Try.

Trading statements

3i Group, Assura, Auto Trader, Aviva, B&M European Value Retail, Bank of Georgia, Burberry (LSE:BRBY), Endeavour Mining, Great Eastern Energy, Manolete Partners, Mediclinic International, Norcros, OSB Group, QinetiQ, Regional REIT, Spirent Communications, Syncona, Taylor Wimpey, Ted Baker, Tremor International, Urban Logistics REIT, Vesuvius, Volex, WH Smith, Young & Co's Brewery

AGM/EGM

Artemis Alpha Trust

Friday 12 November

Trading statements

AstraZeneca, Castings, Intosol Holdings

AGM/EGM

DFS Furniture, Falcon Oil & Gas, Galliford Try, Redrow

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Sign up for a free research account to get the latest news and discussion, and create your own virtual portfolio.

Free Sign Up