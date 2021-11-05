The Week Ahead: M&S, Burberry, AB Foods
5th November 2021 12:44
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 8 November
Trading statements
Argentex, Cake Box Holdings, Dignity, DX Group, Kosmos Energy, Sirius Real Estate, Ultra Electronics
AGM/EGM
B&M European Value Retail
Tuesday 9 November
Trading statements
Alfa Financial Software, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, DCC, Direct Line, Genedrive, Grafton Group, Meggitt, Oxford Instruments, Persimmon, Renewi, Shepherd Neame, Warehouse REIT, Watches of Switzerland
AGM/EGM
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust, Ironveld, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
Wednesday 10 November
Trading statements
Aveva Group, Bowleven, Glanbia, Halfords, ITV, JD Wetherspoon, Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), Picton Property Income, Renold, S4 Capital, Tracsis, Vistry Group, Zoo Digital
AGM/EGM
European Opportunities Trust, Hays, Newmark Security, PCI-PAL, ThinkSmart, Thor Mining
Thursday 11 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BP, Sainsbury’s and Galliford Try.
Trading statements
3i Group, Assura, Auto Trader, Aviva, B&M European Value Retail, Bank of Georgia, Burberry (LSE:BRBY), Endeavour Mining, Great Eastern Energy, Manolete Partners, Mediclinic International, Norcros, OSB Group, QinetiQ, Regional REIT, Spirent Communications, Syncona, Taylor Wimpey, Ted Baker, Tremor International, Urban Logistics REIT, Vesuvius, Volex, WH Smith, Young & Co's Brewery
AGM/EGM
Artemis Alpha Trust
Friday 12 November
Trading statements
AstraZeneca, Castings, Intosol Holdings
AGM/EGM
DFS Furniture, Falcon Oil & Gas, Galliford Try, Redrow
