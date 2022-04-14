The Week Ahead: Netflix, Tesla, Rio Tinto, BHP, RELX, Bunzl
It’s another four-day trading week, but there are still plenty of results for investors to watch out for. US earnings season picks up too, with Netflix, Tesla and others due to publish quarterly results.
Monday 18 April
Markets shut for Easter holiday
Tuesday 19 April
Trading statements
JTC, Kainos, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX)
AGM/EGM
Bion, Ebiquity, GreenRoc Mining, Herald Investment Trust
Wednesday 20 April
Trading statements
Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Carr's Group, Centamin, Hunting, IntegraFin Holdings, John Wood Group, Oxford Biomedica, Petra Diamonds, Quilter, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
AGM/EGM
Bunzl, Hunting, SThree
Thursday 21 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta, BAE Systems and Legal & General
Trading statements
AJ Bell, BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP), Bonhill, Churchill China, DP Poland, Gem Diamonds, LBG Media, Meggitt, PensionBee, RELX (LSE:REL), Rentokil Initial, Safestyle UK, Segro, Serica Energy, XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
Alliance Trust, Ibstock, Journeo, RELX, Senior, STV Group
Friday 22 April
Trading statements
Record, Zinc Media
AGM/EGM
Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Faron Pharmaceuticals OY, Murray International Trust
