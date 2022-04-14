The Week Ahead: Netflix, Tesla, Rio Tinto, BHP, RELX, Bunzl

14th April 2022 12:09

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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It’s another four-day trading week, but there are still plenty of results for investors to watch out for. US earnings season picks up too, with Netflix, Tesla and others due to publish quarterly results.

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 18 April

Markets shut for Easter holiday

Tuesday 19 April

Trading statements

JTC, Kainos, Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AGM/EGM

Bion, Ebiquity, GreenRoc Mining, Herald Investment Trust

Wednesday 20 April

Trading statements

Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Carr's Group, Centamin, Hunting, IntegraFin Holdings, John Wood Group, Oxford Biomedica, Petra Diamonds, Quilter, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AGM/EGM

Bunzl, Hunting, SThree

Thursday 21 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta, BAE Systems and Legal & General

Trading statements

AJ Bell, BHP Group Ltd (LSE:BHP), Bonhill, Churchill China, DP Poland, Gem Diamonds, LBG Media, Meggitt, PensionBee, RELX (LSE:REL), Rentokil Initial, Safestyle UK, Segro, Serica Energy, XPS Pensions Group

AGM/EGM 

Alliance Trust, Ibstock, Journeo, RELX, Senior, STV Group

Friday 22 April

Trading statements

Record, Zinc Media

AGM/EGM

Bellevue Healthcare Trust, Faron Pharmaceuticals OY, Murray International Trust

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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